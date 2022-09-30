ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin shares why he made QB switch

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Sunday benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, and his reason for doing so was very straightforward. After the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, Tomlin told reporters that he put Pickett in to start the second half because he was trying to give his team a “spark.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

