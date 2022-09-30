ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

A Shrimp Boat Washed Ashore During The Storm

It was the jeep on the beach for Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Ian brought us a shrimp boat. The now viral vessel washed ashore in the area of 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The coast guard rescued four people from the boat a day prior to it’s arrival after engine failure. The owner of the boat, Kevin Benz explained they were attempting to dock in Murrells Inlet when the motor cut off. Local and federal authorities are currently attempting to decide how to get the boat back out to sea. They are asking people not to go near the boat. One arrest has already been made after 50-year-old Issac Shaw allegedly climbed onto the boat when it arrived ashore during the storm. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hours after Hurricane Ian, crews responded to a fire in the Garden City area Friday night. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it responded to the area of South Waccamaw Drive alongside Horry County Fire Rescue. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association...
GARDEN CITY, SC
AFTERMATH: Assessing Hurricane Ian damage and clean-up efforts

WPDE — Hurricane Ian was downgraded and moved out of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand Friday evening. The storm caused a lot of damage and debris across the area. Four Grand Strand piers were impacted. The Pawleys Island Pier, Cherry Grove Pier and Apache Pier suffered partial collapses due to storm surges. The Myrtle Beach 2nd Avenue Pier also had some damage.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Per Columbus County, a boil water/water advisory has been issued for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

