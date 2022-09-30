It was the jeep on the beach for Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Ian brought us a shrimp boat. The now viral vessel washed ashore in the area of 21st Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. The coast guard rescued four people from the boat a day prior to it’s arrival after engine failure. The owner of the boat, Kevin Benz explained they were attempting to dock in Murrells Inlet when the motor cut off. Local and federal authorities are currently attempting to decide how to get the boat back out to sea. They are asking people not to go near the boat. One arrest has already been made after 50-year-old Issac Shaw allegedly climbed onto the boat when it arrived ashore during the storm. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO