mymcmedia.org
Maryland Task Force One Departs for Florida in Response to Hurricane Ian
Local rescue personnel headed to Florida over the weekend in response to Hurricane Ian, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) left around midnight late Friday night. The team was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Piringer...
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Movies and Pumpkins of Course
Fall celebrations are just around the corner. Montgomery County Recreation will be hosting a variety of events for the family in commemoration for the season. Friday Night Flick on Oct. 7 at the Plum Gar Community Recreation Center where Hocus Pocus will be aired from 7-9:30 p.m. On Oct. 15,...
mymcmedia.org
D.C. Police Investigate Homicide of Silver Spring Man
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate the Sept. 22 Washington, D.C. homicide of a Silver Spring man. Authorities seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect. Just after 12:40 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street, NE for the report of a...
mymcmedia.org
Study: County’s Black Residents Fare Better Than Most of Their Counterparts in U.S.
Black residents in Montgomery County fare better than many of their counterparts across the nation but still not as well as white residents, according to a newly-released study by the Brookings Institution and the NAACP. The report focused on social issues, including home ownership, education, income and place of birth.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 4, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 4, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. See the full agenda here. 2. EveryMind: Youth Town Hall in Spanish focused on the topic of providing healthy support systems to our Latino LGBTQ+ youth. Register...
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Transportation Managers Under Investigation for Possible Embezzlement
According to a recently released Financial Management Practices Audit Report by the Maryland General Assembly, two Montgomery County Public Schools transportation managers are under investigation for using almost $600,000 of MCPS funds for their personal use,. According to the audit by The Office of Legislative Audits, Department of Legislative Services,...
mymcmedia.org
County Official Docked Four Weeks Pay for Alcohol Bar, Drinking in His Office
Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board · Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, was docked four weeks of his salary for having a full bar in his Wheaton office and drinking with officials in his office, both violations of county policy. Vice-chair Partap Verma and Planning...
mymcmedia.org
Bystanders Disarm Shooter After He Shot Victim
Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, of Hyattsville was arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting that took place outside in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police officers responded to that address at 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting....
mymcmedia.org
Secret Service Not Charged in Fatal Shooting of Germantown Teen
The two U.S. Secret Service officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Germantown man outside the residence of the Peruvian ambassador in April will not be charged with any crimes. There was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or any District of Columbia charges against the two...
mymcmedia.org
Author Mitch Albom Will Speak at Gaithersburg Church in November
Mitch Albom, award-winning author of “Tuesdays with Morrie,” will be hosting a Faith in Action conversation hosted by Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. according to the church’s website. According to B.G. Fitzgerald, a member of the church’s Growth and Outreach...
mymcmedia.org
Self-Defense Classes Offered for Women This Fall
The County Commission for Women is hosting several two-hour Self-Defense Awareness & Familiarization Exchange (S.A.F.E.) seminars in County libraries. The seminars are taught by Rage Aggression Defense (R.A.D.), certified instructors. Classes include a student folio with safety information and a 90-minute interactive learning experience that introduces basic techniques that can be used to escape assaultive situations according to the commission.
mymcmedia.org
Latest County Health Officer Finalist Undergoing Interview Process
A finalist for Montgomery County’s vacant health officer position is in the process of being interviewed by the state, County Council President Gabe Albornoz said during a media briefing Monday. Three other candidates previously withdrew from consideration. This finalist is already a county resident with some community connections, which...
