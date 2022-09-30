ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
Seattle, WA
Washington State
Washington wildlife managers kill two wolves from problem pack

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County. The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last...
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
