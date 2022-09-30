Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
ncwlife.com
Money from Washington AG’s $518M opioid settlement to begin flowing Dec. 1
(The Center Square) – Washington state will begin receiving payments later this year on a $518 million settlement with three legal opioid distributors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday morning. More than $476 million from the settlement must be used to fight the opioid epidemic. One hundred twenty-five...
ncwlife.com
Seattle University District shootings mobilize city, college officials; mayor touts budget that 'prioritizes public safety'
(The Center Square) – A string of shootings near the University of Washington's Seattle campus have turned heads to city officials for answers. On Oct. 1, a 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting. On Oct. 2, four students from UW were shot outside of a local bar.
ncwlife.com
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
ncwlife.com
Washington wildlife managers kill two wolves from problem pack
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lethally removed two wolves from Leadpoint pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle grazing on private lands in Stevens County. The agency reports that an adult male wolf and an adult female were killed last...
ncwlife.com
$29M in behavioral health housing assistance proposed by Snohomish County exec
(The Center Square) – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is looking to use up the county's remaining federal dollars with $29 million being used to increase and preserve housing units and behavioral health services across the county. Somers wants to distribute the county’s remaining $84.6 million American Rescue Plan...
ncwlife.com
'Consumptive strategy' is allowing the Bolt Creek Fire to burn into the wilderness
Managers on the Bolt Creek Fire on Monday explained what they called the unique firefighting strategy they’re using that’s causing more smoke but is expected to have greater long-term benefits. The fire was first reported Sept. 10 burning north of Skykomish and early on led to evacuations and...
ncwlife.com
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
