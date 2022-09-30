Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Football, Pioneer Woman Hosting First Race for a Cure
Pawhuska Football and the Pioneer Woman is hosting a Race for a Cure Oct. 8. Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy on the event. The Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. at the High School. You can sign up for the races here. https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Pawhuska/ThePioneerWomanRaceForACure5k.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
Pawhuska Football, Pioneer Woman Hosting First Race for a Cure. Pawhuska Football and the Pioneer Woman is hosting a Race for a Cure Oct. 8. Pawhuska Head Coach Matt Hennesy on the event. The Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m. at the High...
Sandite Pride News
City of Sand Springs announces new Chili's Grill & Bar coming to RiverWest development
Sand Springs, Okla. (October 3, 2022) - The City of Sand Springs and Dallas-based Brinker International, today announced a new Chili's Grill & Bar is coming to Sand Springs and will be located in the City-owned RiverWest project. Construction is projected to begin in July 2023 on the now vacant corner at Main Street and Alexander Blvd., just east of El Maguey restaurant and Aldi.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Struggling Caney Valley Looks on to Vinita
The Caney Valley Trojans are coming off technical back-to-back bye weeks after the Nowata forfeit, and their actual bye week last week. The Trojans have had time to work on some things that they have struggled with this season. Trojan Head Coach Stephen Mitchell talks about the fine tunings they’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
Tulsans upset after receiving parking tickets during fair
Some Tulsans are unhappy after being ticketed for allowing people to park in their driveway and go to the fair.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Blue Whale of Catoosa Turns 50
Fifty years ago, a man decided to surprise his wife with a little blue whale as an anniversary gift. Now, the Blue Whale of Catoosa is having its own anniversary -- 50 years. Hugh Davis started the Blue Whale back in 1970 but it would take two years to complete it. Davis mad-crafted every inch of it out of concrete and rebar. The project grew from a little to a large structure -- big enough for a tall man to walk into its mouth and out of its tail. The tail was fashioned over a dock where the family could keep a dinghy boat for fishing in their pond. Although it was on private property, it quickly became a site for travelers along Route 66. In 1988, it fell into disrepair but by the early 2000s, the Davis descendents had brought it back to its original glory and added more safety features to it for visiters. They also set up a little park next to it for picnickers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Tuesday House will hold their First Thursday Sale, this Thursday, 4:30-6:30pm. 25% off everything, plus, huge art sale in the overflow garage. All artwork is $1 or less.
McLain High School cancels class Monday, Oct. 3, sends message out to families
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School announced Sunday evening that classes will be cancelled Monday, Oct. 3. This decision comes in the wake of a deadly shooting on McLain High School’s campus late Friday night. One 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, and another 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville City Hall Meeting over Pride event
The monthly Bartlesville City Hall meeting was held Monday night Oct. 3rd. The meeting covered several topics over a two hour span, but most notably that of the fallout of the Pride event, or more specifically the drag show part of the event that was held in Unity Square last month.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BHS Softball Heads to Regionals
Bartlesville High softball will travel to Jenks on Wednesday afternoon for a first round 6A Regional matchup against Ponca City. The Bruins stand at 16-16 on the season. Bartlesville finished in a tie for fourth place in its 6A-District 3. There are only two seniors and four juniors on this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata County Commissioners Approve Bridge
The Nowata County Commissioners met (this) Monday morning and approved several items on the meeting docket. Most notably that of the Engineering Design plans to replace Bridge 45 over Wolf Creek. It was approved by Head Chairman Burke LaRue, Vice Chairman Troy Friddle, and member Timmie Benson. The regularly scheduled...
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Timeline for Sunset Industrial Park & Airport Up in Air
Now that the waiting is over and funding from ARPA and PREP have been approved for the infrastructure changes to the Sunset Manufacturing Center, including the Bartlesville Airport aerospace hangers, th Bartlesville Development Authority will begin working on a strategic plan to carry out the improvements. Chris Bathelder, Vice President...
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Airstreams Take Over Downtown Bartlesville
Dozens of Airstream trailers took over downtown Bartlesville over the weekend, as the Airstreams at the Price" wrapped up on Sunday morning. Hundreds walked through the unique trailers parked around the Price Tower, with most of Dewey Avenue lined with Airstreams. Airstream owner and enthusiast David Dowse, from Texas, says...
KCCI.com
Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary
TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
Comments / 0