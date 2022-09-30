Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Students Transferring at Record Numbers
The enactment of SB 783 in January 2020 to allow students to transfers to different school districts than where they lived has been reviewed and the Oklahoma State Department of Education has found that thousands of families took advantage of the transfer option. The new online portal for student transfers...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Stitt Says Abortion Law Could Be Changed
At a recent meeting in Jenks, Governor Kevin Stitt met with several citizens who are concerned about his stand on abortion. One of those individuals was Jeannie Kirk, a survivor of rape, who wanted to share how his hard-line policy impacted her life. She expressed her opinion that a woman who has been raped is already traumatized and does not need additional trauma in carrying a child to term that was forced upon her because it steals her personal dignity, identity, and self-worth.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma COVID Cases Remain Light
As we enter another winter with COVID, Oklahoma continues to see a relatively light number of cases, despite a small uptick in the third quarter of 2022. The average rate of cases per week are at 464. There were 3,251 cases in the last week of September bringing the total number of active cases for this year to 7,580. Oklahoma now has recorded 1.2 million cases since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OSDH CHILDREN FIRST Program Celebrates 25 Years
It is the Silver Anniversay for a program duplicates a European system popular in the early to mid-1900s. Known as CHILDREN FIRST, the program is run by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and it is offered free to all mothers and their children if the family qualifies for government assistance. Currently, 70 nurses throughout the state are working with families in 47 counties.
