Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DC Among Best Foodie Cities in Newly Released Ranking
The District of Columbia has been ranked number 13 on a list of the best US cities for foodies released by the personal finance platform WalletHub on Monday. The study examined 182 cities to find out the best and most affordable foodie scenes in 2022. With a total score of...
Washington City Paper
Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents
One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to “strangers” influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
historynet.com
The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital
In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
WAMU
Listen: Checking in on COVID around the D.C. region
It’s now been roughly two and a half years since the pandemic began. A lot has changed since 2020 – but the pandemic is still not over. Locally, cases are falling after a slight uptick this past summer, but experts believe infections will increase again as the days grow colder and people begin to gather indoors. The scope of the increase could depend on how many people get the new bivalent booster, a shot specifically designed to protect against the omicron variant and earlier versions of the coronavirus.
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
Washingtonian.com
The Wharf’s Phase Two Is Opening With Over 20 New Spots
After three years, construction of The Wharf’s phase two is coming to a close. The $3.6 billion development, which turned a previously low-key stretch of Southwest waterfront best known for its fish market into a coveted live-work-play destination, initially debuted in 2017. While portions of phase two are still undergoing construction, the area will officially open to the public with a celebration October 12.
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
DC Council passes bill banning right turns on red lights with concessions
WASHINGTON — The DC Council passed a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban right turns on red lights, but council members advocating for the bill made some concessions on language. The measure allows cyclists to use the so-called Idaho Stop, named after a 1982 law, which allows riders to...
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In October
Daily temperatures are starting to cool down but the fall music season is still heating up. There are still opportunities to listen to great music while sitting outdoors but now we also have many traditional venues launching their fall calendars. Here are the October jazz music performances that caught our attention.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
October is the last month to catch a boat tour in Georgetown until 2025
WASHINGTON — October is the last month visitors can take a boat tour in Georgetown before the canals are drained for major restoration. Georgetown Heritage boat tours will resume in spring 2025 after a $28 million Canal restoration project, funded by the National Park Service, is complete. Officials say the Georgetown section of the C&O Canal will be drained for approximately 30 months to allow for a major restoration of Locks 1, 2, and 5, as well as critical valve and wall repairs.
WTOP
Young mother mistakenly detained by Fairfax Co. police wants apology
Watch video from WTOP’s news partners NBC Washington. A young mother, who had just undergone a C-section days earlier, is demanding an apology after police in Fairfax County, Virginia, mistakenly hit her car and handcuffed her during a felony traffic stop. It happened when Jamee Kimble was about to...
mymcmedia.org
Study: County’s Black Residents Fare Better Than Most of Their Counterparts in U.S.
Black residents in Montgomery County fare better than many of their counterparts across the nation but still not as well as white residents, according to a newly-released study by the Brookings Institution and the NAACP. The report focused on social issues, including home ownership, education, income and place of birth.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
thezebra.org
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!
Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
GW Hatchet
Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary Cheh bids farewell to Council seat after 16 years
After representing Ward 3 on the D.C. Council for 16 years with a proven record pushing for policy on the environment, nutrition and transportation while teaching at GW Law, Council member Mary Cheh’s lawmaking career is coming to an end. Cheh will end her tenure representing Ward 3 –...
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Alexandria woman stopped from bringing loaded firearm on plane at DCA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria woman was prevented from bringing a fully loaded gun on a flight from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Tuesday, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA officers said the woman had a .380 caliber gun which was loaded with six bullets. The gun...
Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates
Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
