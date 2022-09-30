Read full article on original website
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone. At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record...
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 in Texas for a doubleheader split
A’s draw walk-off walk in 10th to top Angels
Shea Langeliers drew a full-count, walk-off walk with one out in the 10th inning Tuesday night, giving the Oakland Athletics
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title and finish the first leg of a trek they hope leads them to another crown. Afterward, they popped Champagne and puffed cigars, basking in their accomplishment. “It’s hard to win one,” manager Brian Snitker said. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
