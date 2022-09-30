Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Learn about home automation and make your home smart with these books
We can say that more and more users are interested in everything related to home automation and making their homes smarter. You will find a large number of devices available for this, such as smart plugs, temperature sensors, smoke detectors, etc. However, the truth is that some of them are not so easy to use or install. That is why in this article we are going to put some home automation books that is for sale and thus be able to acquire knowledge.
techunwrapped.com
Is it good to turn off your router from time to time?
The first thing you should keep in mind is that the router is a device designed to remain for weeks and months on. In principle, there should be no problems and you could connect normally, having both a cable and Wi-Fi connection, without having to turn it off from time to time.
techunwrapped.com
Does your Mac burn? Avoid it thanks to these tricks
Macs with Apple Silicon processors have taken a step forward in terms of the thermal efficiency of their computers compared to Intel chips. However, despite this step forward, in processes where a high graphics load and processor power are required, the temperature continues to rise, albeit without reaching the levels of the Intel series. In this post we are going to analyze some solutions to improve thermal efficiency in both hardware and software.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
techunwrapped.com
Nexo Interiores: sustainable decoration that is built on HP Latex technology
How to have maximum design and elegance when decorating without losing sight of sustainability? Can you take care of the environment putting our house or favorite space ready? Nexo Interiores is convinced that it is possible, making decoration, in addition to an art, a sustainable trend to take care of the planet, while we “dress” it with the most original and special designs. This new Spanish company has created a new concept based on the DIY (Do It Yourself) being the user himself who can install the decoration in a simple, fast way and without the need to do any work. Likewise, he focuses his designs on trompe-l’oeil or trompe l’oeil, a technique that gives soul, authenticity and hyper-realism to the final result.
techunwrapped.com
Play with the Oculus Quest on the PC and without cables? D-Link has the solution
Since the oculus quest hit the stores, the universe of virtual reality has evolved favorably towards an increasingly less niche product. Its ability to function without the help of a computer allows you to enjoy a completely cable-free virtual experience, however, the best applications and games still depend on the potential of a PC, and with it, the annoying cable. But that is about to end.
techunwrapped.com
All Amazon Kindles: models, features and prices
As if that were not enough, another advantage of electronic ink ebook readers is autonomy, the battery life that can last for days or weeks, so with a single charge we practically have to spend the holidays, or finish what we are reading in one go. Should you buy an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
Why do PC motherboards fail? Reasons and solutions
The motherboard is important in our PC, since all the components communicate with each other through it. So if it fails or breaks we can no longer use it, be it a laptop or a desktop. In this article we will introduce you the reasons why the motherboards can fail and what solutions or forecasts can we make.
techunwrapped.com
Online Negotiation Platform: Key Pros & Cons
Virtual negotiation has bloomed significantly due to the pandemic outbreak. But are they worthy enough to utilize? Being a business owner, you might be thinking of shifting towards an online negotiation platform. Before you actually switch, remember an online negotiation platform can be a great asset for your businesses but...
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to change your router? Using the same WiFi name brings problems
For convenience, when you change router maybe you decide to put the same name and password that you already had. In this way you will not have to remember a new password and everything will be easier to link devices. In fact, due to the large number of devices that we can have connected to the network, this can be more useful today.
techunwrapped.com
These are the best electricity rates for this winter of 2022
Keep in mind that this is something that changes constantly and also that there are different aspects that you can take into account, such as the contracted power or having a rate with hourly discrimination or not. In our case we are going to show the best electricity rates by price and give priority to consumption in kWh over contracted power, since this is generally what will be of most interest. We will focus on a 24-hour rate. A very important aspect is that marketers do not include the gas cap in their offers, because this price varies daily.
techunwrapped.com
Why do I have Spotify on my computer? This is how Microsoft makes money at your expense
The storage units that are part of our computer, despite the fact that they are getting bigger, have limited space. Hence, for many the misuse of the gigabytes available on these disks is very serious. Microsoft sometimes does not help us at all when it comes to saving in this regard, something that we are now also seeing with the unexpected arrival of the application of Spotify.
techunwrapped.com
when will pirate games work?
There has been a great controversy for years about Homebrew, that is, hackers with high knowledge of computer systems seeking access to closed systems. The most famous are those that allow you to install applications without going through the official Apple store. Normally, they used to be called hacks colloquially or “jaqueos” in honor of the English verb “to hack”, but it was after breaking the protection of the first iPhone that it was given the name of Jailbreak.
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 4090: the prices of the custom models are announced to be cheaper than expected
While the official launch of the RTX 4090 is expected on October 12, 2022, prices for Custom models, i.e. versions made by third-party manufacturers, are starting to appear on the web. Good news, these rates are much more reasonable than expected. As you know, Nvidia took advantage of GTC 2022...
techunwrapped.com
News from the Galaxy S23 and S23+, the Samsung smartphones affected by Android 13, this is the recap of the week
Leaker OnLeaks lifts the veil on the future design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, 12 Samsung smartphones will benefit from the update by the end of the year, Disney+ takes aim at the media timeline, this is the recap of the week. This week, we explain how to activate...
techunwrapped.com
FiiO BTR7 Review: Pocket Bluetooth Amplifier and DAC
It is not the first time that we have told you about the importance of a DAC when it comes to improving the way in which we can enjoy our digital music. At MC we analyzed not too long ago devices such as the FiiO K5 Pro ESS or the FiiO K9 Pro, which will allow us to enjoy a great experience in this field and which are designed to enjoy our music collection at home.
techunwrapped.com
SEO Audit Service: Not Just a Buzzword Anymore
SEO Audit Services are not just a buzzword anymore. They have been around for a long time and have proven to be useful in the digital marketing industry. The services make it easier for companies to improve their SEO strategy by providing them with data on how they rank against their competitors.
techunwrapped.com
How to use Android on your PC in a simple way
The mobile phone market is divided into two different platforms: iOS and Android. However, if there is something to highlight, it is that in terms of video games, its importance has been increasing in recent years and with exclusive titles along the way. However, having a powerful terminal is very expensive. Well, we are going to teach you how to run android games and apps on windowswith which you will save having to buy a mobile phone for it.
techunwrapped.com
Have I been blocked on WhatsApp? So you can get out of doubt
Keep in touch with our friends, family or co-workers through the messaging application WhatsApp it is usual. We generally use text messages through this platform, although we can also make voice or video calls. But perhaps that relationship with some of our contacts does not always go as well as we might initially think.
Comments / 0