How to have maximum design and elegance when decorating without losing sight of sustainability? Can you take care of the environment putting our house or favorite space ready? Nexo Interiores is convinced that it is possible, making decoration, in addition to an art, a sustainable trend to take care of the planet, while we “dress” it with the most original and special designs. This new Spanish company has created a new concept based on the DIY (Do It Yourself) being the user himself who can install the decoration in a simple, fast way and without the need to do any work. Likewise, he focuses his designs on trompe-l’oeil or trompe l’oeil, a technique that gives soul, authenticity and hyper-realism to the final result.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 HOURS AGO