southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery
Bringing a scrumptiously unparalleled new menu. Located inside Hyatt Regency Savannah, this spacious hotel has a front seat to the best the city has to offer. Hyatt Regency Savannah’s greatest allure is its view and proximity to the heart of Savannah. Squarely overlooking the Savannah River, River Street runs through it, putting patrons an elevator ride away from everything the city’s historic district has to offer. To fuel guests and locals, Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery is serving up delectable fare for lunch from blue crab fritters to a fall arugula salad. For dinnertime, you can enjoy Moss + Oak’s redesigned fall menu including sautéed mussels and Chorizo or the blackened flounder finished off with crawfish Étouffée. Dishes served using sustainably sourced and local ingredients and to be remembered long after they are devoured.
New Dates Announced for Tanger Concert in the Beer Garden, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14
Tanger Outlets Savannah announces new dates for its TangerConcert Series in the new Beer Garden behind Texas Roadhouse, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. The Tanger Concert Series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with Community Sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life, and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.
Savannah Greek Festival returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Greek Festival is back for its 71st year at the Hellenic Community Center on West Anderson Street in Savannah. The festival runs from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It features homemade Greek foods, desserts, dancing, music,...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Perry Lane Hotel
Luxury Experiences, Southern Roots. Bursting with vibrant energy, experiences at the Perry Lane Hotel are nothing short of absolutely incredible. A local gathering place boasting approachable, curated, and highly-diverse offerings, everything they do is based around the hotel’s muse, Adelaide Harcourt, an incredible woman who traveled the globe and was captivated by everything life had to offer. She brought back to Savannah an abundance of culture, and Perry Lane was born: a fusion of all her travels and aspects of Savannah.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: The Ordinary Pub
If you’re not paying attention you might miss the entrance to one of Savannah’s most imaginative gastropubs. That’s because The Ordinary Pub has an unassuming doorway that takes you downstairs to its unique basement location. Under the warm glow of Edison light bulbs, the historic basement of...
eatstayplaybeaufort.com
Habersham Harvest Festival: Vintage Fair & Family Fun coming up October 14-16, 2022
Some good ol’ Lowcountry Fall fun is just around the corner at the Habersham Harvest Festival beginning Friday, October 14th through Sunday, October 16th!. This lively street festival with a vintage fair theme features family activities, popular local food purveyors, and artisan crafts. It’s a celebration of the autumn season that has become a favorite throughout the Lowcountry. Bring the family and spend your day enjoying great local food, browsing art, and craft vendors, and listening to live music on the main stage. There will be plenty of activities for kids of all ages including the ever-popular 47-ft Ferris wheel, vintage carnival rides, contests, a hayride, face painters, a petting zoo, and so much more!
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Wright Square Bistro
Throwing a dinner party every day. “When making a dish,” Michael Higgins and Tod Whitaker tell their team, “make sure it’s something you would serve to a guest in your home.”. Their uniquely Southern menu triumphs by teaming with local businesses like Wicked Cakes, Donna’s Delicious Delites,...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Wiley’s Championship BBQ
Winner Winner, BBQ Dinner. A Sizzling Worldwide Favorite!. You don’t get to call yourself a championship restaurant without having the wins—or the food—to back it up. You better believe Wiley’s Championship BBQ has both. Ranked on Tripadvisor as no. 1 in Georgia, no. 3 in Savannah,...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: The Bohemian Hotel, Savannah Riverfront
Unforgettable experiences along the riverfront. Drink in the view at Savannah’s iconic riverfront hotel which lives and breathes southern hospitality from its beautiful brick down to its mid-18th century inspired grandeur. Near the heart of Savannah’s historic district, the Bohemian offers unforgettable experiences on the banks of the Savannah...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: PS Tavern
Your neighborhood bar away from home. This relaxed establishment strives to make every patron a recurring customer with its friendly service, popular drinks and delicious bar food. After moving from Colorado in 2016, husband-and-wife Scot and Paisley Minshall combined their names and opened PS Tavern in the heart of Savannah’s...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Common Restaurant
Classic Dishes, Uncommon Style. Saturated in historic charm and patina, The Common comes to life in this 140-year-old national historic building in the heart of downtown Savannah. Its stunning views of the iconic Marshall House Inn and Broughton Street act as an ideal backdrop to an experience featuring both a culinary and cocktail program that harnesses the talents of their entire team.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Salt Island Fish & Beer
Refresh and recharge beach-goers days. The perfect spot to recharge after a day on the beach or connect with someone on a first date. Located a strong stone’s throw away from Tybee Island’s waves, Salt Island Fish & Beer puts the sea in seafood. Striving to be modern while honoring the past, it’s named in part for the 14th century inhabitants of the region, the Euchee Tribe, who’s word for “salt” was “Tybee.” This seafood-forward establishment sources the freshest local ingredients, and serves them up with a cozy beach cottage vibe, local craft beers and curated cocktails. Fresh, made-from-scratch dishes like the fried shrimp platter and beer-battered fish sandwich are crowd favorites, and patrons can become VIP members to get updates on exclusive events, secret menu items, discounts and loyalty rewards.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Belford’s Savannah
Keeping it traditional while looking forward. Experience some of the south’s finest cuisine at this historic upscale locale. One of Savannah’s most established restaurants, Belford’s prides itself on its excellent customer service and respect for tradition. Built in 1902 the building originally belonged to the Savannah Hebrew congregation. It was sold 21 years later to the Belford family to house their wholesale food company, and is the origin of the restaurant’s name.
southmag.com
PlaySouth: Enmarket Arena
“A new wave of entertainment” has hit the Coastal Empire as the newest, most celebrated disruption in the southeast. Decades of heightened anticipation has over-delivered with an arena experience unlike any other – intentionally designed to show off for worldwide guests and make locals fall more in love with Savannah.
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Tequila’s Town
A modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. From humble origins in Morelia, Michoacán, Tequila’s Town continues to capture Savannahians with a modern interpretation of the traditional. With a flagship location in downtown Savannah, this restaurant sets itself apart from the competition with a focus on ingredients. Tequila’s Town...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: The Alida
From whiskey to wine to wish-list weekends, the rooftop bar at the Alida Hotel is the siren song of Savannah’s sultry southern riverside spot. Wondering what to do for the weekend? The Alida is crushing it, with Wine Crush Weekends at their Lost Square rooftop bar, pairing a lush list of wines and craft cocktails with a rotating menu of signature shareables for “chilled wines and chilled vibes” Fridays and Saturdays 2-6p.m. Their newest creation, the Port City Spritz (Nikka vodka, aperitif wine, strawberry, bubbles, soda) shows off with house-made fruit leather while their “cocktail for a cause” donates a portion of each served to Peletonia’s cancer research fund while you raise your glass to a horizon that spreads clear to the Carolinas. Sojourners and wanderers alike are called to gather by the river (especially as the sun sets) and find yourself at the Lost Square, the crown jewel of the Alida hotel with “no two rooms alike,” downtown’s only whiskey bar, and a convivial space where everyone “comes up and comes together.”
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: 1540 Room at The DeSoto
Flavors 482 Years in the Making. Inside The DeSoto, Chef Collin Clemons and General Manager Andrew Noye join creative forces to bring you the dynamic flavors of a dining experience 482 years in the making. Paying tribute to the rich history of the global spice trade, the 1540 Room takes...
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
A recipe for success: perfect steak and warm hospitality. One of the world’s most legendary chophouses, Savannah’s locally-owned and independently operated Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse never lost sight of its name sake’s original recipe for success: perfect steak, warm hospitality and good times that never stop rolling.
National Taco Day: Where to go in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Oct. 4 is National Taco Day and Savannah has plenty of places to go to celebrate. Here’s a list of places that you can go to in Savannah that specializes in tacos. Bull Street Taco Bull Street Taco is a great place to get tacos if you’re in the Starland District. […]
southmag.com
DineSouth ’22: Quarterdeck at The Sea Pines Resort
Refresh the spirit, encourage the unscripted and return to the classic family vacation as a guest of The Sea Pines Resort. An hour from Savannah, this quiet oasis is located along 5,000 oceanfront acres, and has been a high-end retreat for more than 50 years. Deliciously unique food and beverage spots can be found throughout the property. But it is the Quarterdeck that is the cornerstone of Harbour Town. Completely torn down in 2021 and opened in April of 2022, the all-new, world-class Quarterdeck offers 300-degree sunset views overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht Basin, Calibogue Sound and the famed 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links, making it one of the most sought-after dining venues on Hilton Head Island. The Quarterdeck’s Lowcountry seafood, including locally sourced oysters, clams and Blue Crab claws, counts among the finest in the world. The Quarterdeck cooks its seafare and other meats in two Josper charcoal ovens imported from Barcelona, giving the food a rich, earthy flavor.
