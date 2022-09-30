From whiskey to wine to wish-list weekends, the rooftop bar at the Alida Hotel is the siren song of Savannah’s sultry southern riverside spot. Wondering what to do for the weekend? The Alida is crushing it, with Wine Crush Weekends at their Lost Square rooftop bar, pairing a lush list of wines and craft cocktails with a rotating menu of signature shareables for “chilled wines and chilled vibes” Fridays and Saturdays 2-6p.m. Their newest creation, the Port City Spritz (Nikka vodka, aperitif wine, strawberry, bubbles, soda) shows off with house-made fruit leather while their “cocktail for a cause” donates a portion of each served to Peletonia’s cancer research fund while you raise your glass to a horizon that spreads clear to the Carolinas. Sojourners and wanderers alike are called to gather by the river (especially as the sun sets) and find yourself at the Lost Square, the crown jewel of the Alida hotel with “no two rooms alike,” downtown’s only whiskey bar, and a convivial space where everyone “comes up and comes together.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO