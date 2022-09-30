Read full article on original website
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
TexaKona Coffee Roasters brings rock 'n' roll drink shop to east McKinney
The rock 'n' roll drink shop offers 107 drinks including coffee, energy drinks, Italian sodas and more. (Courtesy TexaKona Coffee Roasters) TexaKona FM 107 Beverages & Bites, a rock 'n' roll-themed drink shop in east McKinney, opened Sept. 24. The location at 407 E. Louisiana St., Ste. 102, McKinney, offers...
Did you know these eateries serve the best cinnamon rolls in Dallas?
It's the fall season and slowly and somewhat surely the weather is turning in Texas; sooner or later weekend mornings will be filled with sweaters, sweatpants, hot coffee, and cinnamon rolls.
FlowaPalooza free festival in Grand Prairie: Expect food trucks, beer garden, live entertainment & more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew free could be this much fun in North Texas?. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be hosting a three-day festival, FlowaPalooza on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Everything is going down from October 7-9! There’s going to be live entertainment, food...
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
Butcher shop now open in Argyle
A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
Glitter Beauty Boutique offers eyelash care in Richardson
Glitter Beauty Boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. (Courtesy Glitter Beauty Boutique) Glitter Beauty Boutique opened Aug. 13 at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1920, Richardson. The boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. Ownership said the business plans to offer hair extension services. Glitter Beauty Boutique is open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome in addition to appointments. 832-523-1442. www.styleseat.com/glitterbeauty.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Spanish Mediterranean Home in Flower Mound Perfect for Entertaining with Large Rooms Asks $6.35 Million
The Home in Flower Mound, a Spanish Mediterranean custom estate on two acres in exclusive gated community was built sparing no expense with a open floor plan that flows seamlessly is now available for sale. This home located at 2105 La Rochelle, Flower Mound, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ashley Rupp (Phone: 214-727-4992) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flower Mound.
Dallas Nails & Lashes offers cosmetic services in Plano
Dallas Nails & Lashes opened in Plano this summer. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact) Dallas Nails & Lashes opened its new Plano location this summer. The salon offers guests a number of cosmetic services, including manicures, pedicures, lip waxing, eyebrow waxing and more. Dallas Nails & Lashes is located at 8408 Preston Road, Ste. 310, Plano. 214-407-8482. https://dallasnailsandlashesplano.com.
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
Plano Could Gain A Second Crumbl Cookies
A rotating menu of delicious treats is what you will find at this cookie franchise!
MADabolic to offer strength-driven workouts in Plano
MADabolic's first week once it opens will be called the Free Week of Madness. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic is slated to open its new Plano location by the end of October. This gym will be the first of eight new locations planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. MADabolic provides its guests with a program of "strength-driven interval training" through workouts focused on momentum, aerobics and durability.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco
Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
One-way fares as low as $29: Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announces major winter sale
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.
Medical clinic Flow Therapy to bring noninvasive heart treatments to north Dallas
A new medical clinic will offer noninvasive therapy to treat various heart conditions in north Dallas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Flow Therapy is expected to open at 7515 Greenville Ave., Dallas, in December, according to Jared Laake, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, the company that manages the building.
Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee plans to serve fried chicken, more at new Lakewood location
Jollibee's first North Texas location opened in Plano in 2020. (Community Impact staff) Jollibee plans to open some time in the first half of 2023 at 4703 Greenville Ave., Dallas, according to company officials. The Filipino fast-food restaurant has experienced delays with construction but is expected to open its second North Texas location in East Dallas next year. The menu includes fried chicken, chicken tenders, chicken burgers, beef burgers, burger steaks, jolly spaghetti, desserts and drinks. www.jollibeefoods.com.
Your Guide To Pumpkin Patches In Collin County & Beyond
Pumpkin season is officially here! Either if you were looking to carve spooky Jack o’lanterns or make a nice fall soup, here’s your opportunity to hand pick the perfect most plump pumpkin in your local patch. Get ready to go pumpkin hunting with this list of the best...
