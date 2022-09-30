ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trophy Club, TX

Butcher shop now open in Argyle

A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
ARGYLE, TX
Glitter Beauty Boutique offers eyelash care in Richardson

Glitter Beauty Boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. (Courtesy Glitter Beauty Boutique) Glitter Beauty Boutique opened Aug. 13 at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1920, Richardson. The boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. Ownership said the business plans to offer hair extension services. Glitter Beauty Boutique is open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome in addition to appointments. 832-523-1442. www.styleseat.com/glitterbeauty.
RICHARDSON, TX
Stunning Spanish Mediterranean Home in Flower Mound Perfect for Entertaining with Large Rooms Asks $6.35 Million

The Home in Flower Mound, a Spanish Mediterranean custom estate on two acres in exclusive gated community was built sparing no expense with a open floor plan that flows seamlessly is now available for sale. This home located at 2105 La Rochelle, Flower Mound, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ashley Rupp (Phone: 214-727-4992) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Dallas Nails & Lashes offers cosmetic services in Plano

Dallas Nails & Lashes opened in Plano this summer. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact) Dallas Nails & Lashes opened its new Plano location this summer. The salon offers guests a number of cosmetic services, including manicures, pedicures, lip waxing, eyebrow waxing and more. Dallas Nails & Lashes is located at 8408 Preston Road, Ste. 310, Plano. 214-407-8482. https://dallasnailsandlashesplano.com.
PLANO, TX
MADabolic to offer strength-driven workouts in Plano

MADabolic's first week once it opens will be called the Free Week of Madness. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic is slated to open its new Plano location by the end of October. This gym will be the first of eight new locations planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. MADabolic provides its guests with a program of "strength-driven interval training" through workouts focused on momentum, aerobics and durability.
PLANO, TX
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
DALLAS, TX
Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco

Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
FRISCO, TX
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee plans to serve fried chicken, more at new Lakewood location

Jollibee's first North Texas location opened in Plano in 2020. (Community Impact staff) Jollibee plans to open some time in the first half of 2023 at 4703 Greenville Ave., Dallas, according to company officials. The Filipino fast-food restaurant has experienced delays with construction but is expected to open its second North Texas location in East Dallas next year. The menu includes fried chicken, chicken tenders, chicken burgers, beef burgers, burger steaks, jolly spaghetti, desserts and drinks. www.jollibeefoods.com.
DALLAS, TX
