SevenRooms Inc., a software startup serving the hospitality industry, announced Tuesday its hire of Aja Baxter as its first-ever general counsel. Baxter joined SevenRooms after spending more than a year as the top lawyer for Spring Care Inc., a telehealth provider known as Spring Health. Prior to that he spent almost a decade as general counsel for co-working startup Breather Products Inc. and education technology company EducationDynamics LLC.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO