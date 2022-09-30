Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto Touting (2)
Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission. allegations that she broke US rules by touting a crypto token without disclosing she was paid for the promotion. The SEC said Monday Kardashian was paid $250,000 to post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto...
Jones Day Adds Alexander Wilson as Partner in New York Office
Alexander J. Wilson has joined Jones Day as a partner in its investigations and white collar defense practice in New York, the law firm announced Tuesday. Wilson was the chief of the money laundering and transnational criminal enterprises unit in the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, according to Jones Day.
Hospitality Startup SevenRooms Hires First-Ever General Counsel
SevenRooms Inc., a software startup serving the hospitality industry, announced Tuesday its hire of Aja Baxter as its first-ever general counsel. Baxter joined SevenRooms after spending more than a year as the top lawyer for Spring Care Inc., a telehealth provider known as Spring Health. Prior to that he spent almost a decade as general counsel for co-working startup Breather Products Inc. and education technology company EducationDynamics LLC.
Patent Office Sanctions OpenSky Over VLSI Challenge ‘Abuse’ (1)
Vidal booted OpenSky from PTAB review, is considering damages. and VLSI Technology LLC reached an emphatic turning point Tuesday as the US Patent and Trademark Office dismissed OpenSky Industries LLC from its challenge to a VLSI patent—which Intel had joined—and issued sanctions for what it labeled ‘abuse’ of the patent challenge system.
3M Combat Earplug Fight at Crossroads as Court Strategies Falter
3M Co. tried a bankruptcy court gambit to resolve about 230,000 combat earplug defect cases—and lost. Now it must find another way through the mass tort litigation, a path that involves some combination of trials, appeals, and settlements. That combination creates tricky choices for 3M, especially about timing. It’s...
Crypto Energy Study Shrugged Off by Agencies, Irking Lawmaker
Federal agencies are balking at—or declining to publicly explain their response to—cryptocurrency mining recommendations from a White House report that raised serious concerns about the rapidly growing industry’s energy consumption and climate footprint. The situation has irked one House Democrat who has pushed for a closer federal...
Morgan Lewis Adds Pair of IP, Tech Partners to Washington Office
Meaghan Kent and Denise Wood have joined Morgan Lewis as partners in the Washington office, the firm said Monday. Kent previously joins from Venable, where she was co-chair of the IP litigation group. She will focus on copyright and trademark litigation at Morgan Lewis, the firm said. Wood, a former...
Royal Caribbean Owes $1 Million in Legal Fees in Job Bias Case
An opera singer who accepted Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ‘s $300,000 offer of judgment to end his disability bias lawsuit is entitled to more than $1 million in attorneys’ fees and legal costs, a Miami federal judge ruled. The $971,842 in fees the company must pay is less...
Crypto Leaks Comments by Partner ‘Uniquely Stupid,’ Judge Says
A New York judge Monday called a Roche Freedman co-founding partner’s leaked comments boasting about his firm’s relationship with a crypto startup “uniquely stupid.”. Katherine Polk Failla, a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of New York, also voiced concerns about the firm’s motivations for filing a class action accusing crypto exchange Bitfinex and affiliate Tether of market manipulation.
Justices Ask DOJ to Weigh In on Teva’s Drug Labeling Fight
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the US solicitor general to weigh in on a long-running generic drug labeling fight that could affect how lower-cost medications come to market. Teva Pharmaceuticals. wants the high court to review a case over a common practice known as “skinny labeling,” which involves leaving...
