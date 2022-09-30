Read full article on original website
Self-Proclaimed Burkina Faso Leader Urges Supporters To Halt Attacks On French
The military captain who claims to have taken power from Burkina Faso’s interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba held a parade in the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday. But in a TV message after attacks on the French embassy, supporters of Captain Ibrahim Traore urged people to stop acts of “violence and vandalism” against France.
Burkina Faso’s New Leader Meets With Government Officials
Burkina Faso’s junta chief and new self-proclaimed leader, Ibrahim Traore, met with cabinet officials on Sunday following the military coup. Former junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba also offered his resignation following talks with the new leader. “We really need to change the pace. We need to change the...
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa
A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
Burkina Faso Junta Leader Flees To Togo After Coup
Burkina Faso’s junta leader, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba resigned from his position and fled to Togo on Sunday October 2, two days after army officers announced his ouster in a coup that sparked internal unrest and international condemnation. Damiba’s departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke to The...
Burkina Faso 2024 Vote Still Expected Amid Coup – Junta Leader
Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the latest setback for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has tried to steer three of its 15 countries back toward democracy after a spate of coups in West Africa over the last two years.
France Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ouagadougou Following Military Coup
Angry demonstrators in Burkina Faso attacked the French embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday, 1 October. They were protesting in support of the country’s new military leader, Ibrahim Traore and accused France of harbouring interim president Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted on Friday. Uncertainty continued...
Hadis, Minoo and Ghazaleh: the women victims of Iran's crackdown
"I am really hoping that in some years from now, after everything has changed, I will be happy to have been involved by taking part in this protest," Iranian woman Hadis Najafi, 22, said in a self-recorded video as she prepared to take to the streets. Shortly after recording the message to her phone, Najafi was killed while participating in a street protest on September 21 in Karaj, outside Tehran.
Somali Government Says It Killed al Shabaab Co-founder
Somalia’s government said late on Sunday, October 2, that it had killed Abdullahi Nadir, one of the co-founders of Islamist militant group al Shabaab, in an operation with international partners. The country’s information ministry said that the operation that killed Nadir happened on Saturday, October 1. It said...
More Than 40 Bodies Found In Libya Mass Grave
Forty-two bodies have been found in a mass grave in the Libyan city of Sirte, an ex-stronghold of the Islamic State group, the country’s missing persons authority said Sunday. Exhumation teams unearthed “42 unidentified bodies” after following up reports of a “mass grave” at the site of a former...
14 Civilians Killed In DR Congo Militia Attack
Fighters from a notorious militia hacked 14 civilians to death in an attack in eastern DR Congo, local officials said Sunday, in the latest violence to hit the turbulent region. Suspected ADF militants on Saturday evening entered Kyamata, in Ituri province’s Banyali Tchabi chiefdom, and killed 14 people “by machete”,...
Burkina Faso Forces Fire Tear Gas At Protesters Outside French Embassy
Security forces fired tear gas at dozens of rock-throwing protesters outside the French embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital on Sunday, according to an AFP journalist, as unrest simmered in the West African country following its second coup this year. Supporters of Burkina’s newest putsch leader had gathered outside the...
Ethiopia: Oroma People Mark Ireecha By Pleading For Peace In Region
Thousands of Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, came together in the capital on Saturday to mark the thanksgiving festival of Irreechaa; marking the end of the rainy season. As well as traditional celebrations, including dipping flowers into water, the participants appealed for peace. Violence has increased in the...
Facts About Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso’s Young Coup Leader At 34
After a day of uncertainty in Ouagadougou, about fifteen soldiers announced on Friday, September 30 evening on the national radio and television set that Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba had been removed from his post as president of the transition. Eight months after the previous coup, Captain Ibrahim Traoré succeeds the...
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition
A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
