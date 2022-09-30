Read full article on original website
Related
Trial of elderly Rwanda genocide suspect opening at UN court
A frail 87-year-old Rwandan accused of encouraging and bankrolling the country's 1994 genocide goes on trial at a United Nations tribunal Thursday, nearly three decades after the 100-day massacre left 800,000 dead.Félicien Kabuga is one of the last fugitives charged over the genocide to face justice, and the start of his trial marks a key day of reckoning for Rwandans who survived the killings or whose families were murdered.Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of a genocide survivors’ group known as Ibuka, said it’s never too late for justice to be delivered.“Even with money and protection, one cannot escape a...
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia
In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'
When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
Student, 19, shot dead in her own home after turning down marriage proposal from older man
A TEENAGE girl has been shot dead in Egypt after turning down a marriage proposal from an older man. Amani Abdul-Karim al-Gazzar, 19, a physical education student, was shot in the back outside her family home after she and her family both rejected the proposal. Her killer was 29-year-old Ahmed...
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
‘Pablo Escobar of Heroin’ Released in US Prisoner Exchange
A notorious Afghan drug lord known as the “Pablo Escobar of heroin” was given a hero’s welcome by Taliban leaders after being released from US custody in a prisoner swap. Bashir Noorzai has spent the last 17 years in a US prison after being convicted for owning...
Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber
BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India
Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.His family has alleged...
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
Ukraine identifies Russian colonel who ordered troops to ‘torture civilians for WEEKS & loot homes’ in occupied Kherson
UKRAINE has identified the Russian colonel who is alleged to have ordered troops to torture civilians for weeks and loot homes in occupied Kherson. Ukraine's security service, the SBU, named Oleksandr Naumenko of the Rostov Guards Department as the alleged culprit. The publication of the SBU report today uncovered that...
Two Haitian journalists killed while reporting in slum controlled by gangs
Two Haitian reporters have been shot dead and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, in the second such killing this year. Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles were among seven journalists who came under attack on Sunday in the Cité Soleil district of Port-au-Prince. They were investigating worsening violence in the area, including the recent killing of a 17-year-old girl, according to a statement from Haiti’s Association of Independent Journalists.
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
