Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the undefeated Eagles spoiled former coach Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence threw...
Report: Shoulder injury could affect Garrett for up to 1 month
Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett could be impacted for up to one month by the shoulder injury he sustained in a single-car crash earlier this week, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garrett sustained a shoulder and biceps strain along with minor lacerations when his Porsche flipped several times on...
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 5, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on the waiver wire. Injury roundup - Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor,...
Steelers name Pickett starting QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, the team announced Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin explained that the offense's overall struggles played a factor in the quarterback change. "(Mitch Trubisky's) performance was a component of the decision but not the only component of...
MNF best bets: Are the 49ers still a valuable bet vs. the Rams?
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: you promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
McCaffrey active vs. Cardinals despite thigh injury
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is active against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers listed McCaffrey as questionable Friday due to a thigh injury. McCaffrey missed the first two practices of the week and was limited Friday. McCaffrey played the first three games of the season and is coming off...
Report: Cowboys' Prescott won't return in Week 5 vs. Rams
Quarterback Dak Prescott won't make his return when the Dallas Cowboys face off with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a source Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Cooper Rush is expected to start under center once again, with Will Grier serving as his backup. Team owner Jerry Jones...
Crosby's FG in OT helps Packers edge Patriots, rookie QB Zappe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday, spoiling rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut. Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of...
Falcons placing Patterson on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith said Monday. The 31-year-old tailback is set to undergo a minor procedure with the expectation that he'll be back sooner rather than later, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He'll miss at least four games before being eligible to return.
Report: Colts' Taylor could play in TNF after negative tests on ankle
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has a chance to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos after tests on his injured ankle came back negative, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Taylor exited Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter due to the injury and didn't...
NFL Week 4 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
Through four weeks of the NFL season, you can probably assign a good, bad, and ugly game to each team so far. We've seen top teams like the Bills, Chiefs, and Buccaneers play poorly once, and bottom teams like the Jets, Falcons, and Texans all play well enough to win, or at least cover, consistently.
Colts' Taylor sports boot on injured ankle, hopeful of playing in TNF
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was wearing a walking boot at practice Tuesday but is still aiming to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. "I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go, you can't go," Taylor said, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."
Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Monday. An MRI also revealed Williams has a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources told Ian Rapoport of...
Jets' late rally spoils Pickett's NFL debut
The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to first-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky for the second half of Sunday's 24-20 loss against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh inserted Pickett after Trubisky struggled to spark the offense, leaving the Steelers trailing 10-6 at halftime. The veteran quarterback completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards with one interception and was sacked three times.
Harbaugh's 4th-down decision was sound, even if it didn't work out
It was an all-in move and it didn't work. The decision from Sunday's action that most rankled fans and studio pundits - and even Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters - was Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh's choice to go for it on fourth-and-2 at Buffalo's 2-yard line with 4:15 left in a tie game. Baltimore was at the end of a 13-play drive that took nine minutes off the clock.
Fantasy: Week 5 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 5.
NFL Power Rankings - Week 5
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) Under heavy rain and wind in Week 4, Philly once again proved it can win games on both sides of the ball. The Eagles rushed for 210 yards versus the Jaguars' top-ranked run defense and also forced five Trevor Lawrence turnovers.
Larry Csonka on the '72 Dolphins and NFL perfection: 'I guard it jealously'
Fifty years ago, the Miami Dolphins fielded the NFL's best offense and its stingiest defense. They ran the ball up the gut and recorded three shutouts while holding four more opponents to 10 points or fewer, including when they triumphed in Super Bowl VII to finish the 1972 season undefeated.
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 5
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
Source: Raiders signing Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Martinez joins the AFC West side more than a week after a reported free-agent visit. He visited the Baltimore Ravens around the same time he met with the Raiders. The 28-year-old spent...
