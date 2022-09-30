Read full article on original website
NDSU Football Fullback Hunter Brozio Talk All Things Conference Play And More!
Bison fullback Hunter Brozio met up with Big Game James McCarty. They discussed the start of the 2022 campaign, previewed homecoming, and talked about Hunter's love for fishing and hunting.
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
10-03-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
01:02 - Former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehirg and host of Thursdays With Tony joins the show. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
Woman hurt in crash north of Detroit Lakes
(Becker County, MN) -- The State Patrol is investigating a late night crash north of Detroit Lakes. It happened just before 11:30 last night at Highway 59 and County Road 131. Troopers say a car driven by 30-year old Shannon Warren of St. Paul left the road and hit a light pole. She suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital. Other occupants in the vehicle fled the scene.
Citizen input wanted tonight on growing budget for City of West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo wants public input on the next city budget, which is growing thanks in part to the new north side fire station under construction. "Building that in particular requires us to hire a large amount of staff and to buy very expensive equipment," said City Administrator Tina Fisk.
Cass County Commission Candidate: I have a proven track record of growing our economy
(Fargo, ND) -- A Cass County Commission Candidate is sharing why he is looking to represent District 2 in the upcoming General Election. Ben Hanson is one of the two District 2 candidates looking to represent Cass County. He joined WDAY Midday to speak on multiple topics like the importance of the board, improving public employee retention, "fair and universal" property taxes, and leading with empathy within the community.
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
West Fargo fire crews respond to camper fire
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo fire crews had to put out a camper fire Saturday. The Department tells WDAY Radio they first responded to a reported fire Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Avenue E. When crews arrived they found a parked truck and attached...
Fargo Police: Gunshot victim seriously injured following incident near downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An investigation is underway following a Friday night shooting in Fargo. Authorities responded to the 600 block of Main Ave at 9:36 p.m and found a male gunshot victim with serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital was undergoing surgery, according to a statement released to WDAY Radio. Officers say the victim and the suspect knew each, and the incident was caused because of an "altercation" between them.
West Fargo Firefighters put out vehicle fire
WEST FARGO - West Fargo Firefighters responded to a fire late Saturday morning at a storage lot in the 1900 block of Main Ave. The fire was initially reported as a structure fire, but when crews arrived they discovered a parked truck and attached camper on fire. Crews quickly knocked down the flames to keep it from spreading. No one was hurt.
Update: Fargo shooting suspect in custody
FARGO - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in downtown Fargo on Friday, Sept. 30, has turned himself in. Schuyler Ferguson, 24, with no permanent address, turned himself in to Fargo Police. He is being held in the Cass County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
