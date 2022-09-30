(Fargo, ND) -- An investigation is underway following a Friday night shooting in Fargo. Authorities responded to the 600 block of Main Ave at 9:36 p.m and found a male gunshot victim with serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital was undergoing surgery, according to a statement released to WDAY Radio. Officers say the victim and the suspect knew each, and the incident was caused because of an "altercation" between them.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO