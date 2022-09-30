Read full article on original website
Colorado Is A Top 5 State To Visit For Fall. Here’s Why
Fall is officially here and Colorado has just been ranked as a Top 5 state to visit as the weather starts to cool down. Why is Colorado such a fall destination?. Be honest, when did you start eating and drinking pumpkin spiced goodies this season? Odds are you were sipping that hot pumpkin spiced latte in 90-degree weather but now as the temps cool down, you can finally do it without the funny looks from your friends and family. Fall means way more than pumpkin treats though. It means cooler temps, shorter days, football, haunted houses, falling leaves, Halloween and so much more. Colorado has many options for all of those things, which might be why we have just been ranked a Top 5 state in the entire country as a must-visit fall destination.
This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado
Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
Good Gourd: The Very Best Pumpkin Patches in Northern Colorado
Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
This Railroad Traveling Cycle Is the Greatest Way to See Colorado
It's "old school" meets current ingenuity, for about $80. Imagine the fun you and a friend, or you and the family, could have riding easy along Colorado's Rio Grande. For a company that has only been around for about five years, you have to give them credit, because they're doing great, and it looks like blast. People are getting out, getting some exercise and seeing beautiful Colorado.
Colorado Ranked Within Top 5 States For Alcohol Consumption
Apparently, there are a few states that can outdrink Colorado but is this truly a bragging right the Centennial state wants to have?. New data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System ranks Colorado within the top 5 states in America that consume the most alcohol. It Looks Like...
Wieners For All—The Wienermobile Returns To Colorado
There are classic cars and then there is the classic of all the cars, no I'm not talking about the Batmobile, Kitt from Knight Rider, the General Lee or the Delorean from Back to the Future but The Wienermobile. Yes, one of the most iconic vehicles ever made is making...
Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals
A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
How Does Colorado Rank When it Comes to Natural Disasters?
Thousands of people in Florida and all along the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, and while Coloradans can't relate to dealing with this kind of natural disaster, the Centennial state certainly sees its own share of weather-caused catastrophes. Natural disasters can occur seasonally and without...
The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado
Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
Did You Know That You Can Legally Own a Kangaroo in Colorado?
You are looking for a pet that hops but want a companion bigger than your average bunny rabbit? If you live in Colorado, you might be in luck with your hoppy pet endeavors as it is actually legal to own a kangaroo in the state. Yep, you can own a...
2 Cute: These 2 ’80s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’
First you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado." Then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple." Then you say, "They have a business?" Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them; and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
Martina McBride To Bring ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour To Colorado
Martina McBride is gearing up to bring a whole lot of joy to Colorado this upcoming holiday season. This year, the country music icon will be embarking on her 12th annual 'Joy Of Christmas Tour', featuring 12-shows around the U.S. Kicking off at the end of November (Saturday, Nov. 26)...
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
The Rarest Wolves In The World Now Live In Colorado
American Red Wolves are rare - so rare, there are only about 260 of their kind still living, making the American Red Wolf species the rarest in the world. Knowing that makes this news even more exciting - a pair of American Red wolves are now living here in Colorado.
Colorado Residents Are Kicking Their Smoking Habit and Results Are Good!
Everyone knows that smoking is bad for your health and here in Colorado cigarettes are being kicked to the curb by a lot of residents. According to a new report by the Lung Institute, Coloradans have some of the best lung health in all of America. Colorado Loves to Stay...
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
