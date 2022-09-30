Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
A murder, still unsolved 71 years later
The horrific murder of William Cochrane and the two-year investigation was reported in newspapers from Los Angeles to Memphis, Ontario to Spokane. The weekly Mount Airy News ran pictures of the blast scene. Rumors flew through the communities where people knew the young couple and people clamored for an arrest and conviction. When Imogene’s wedding plans to a second husband were made known in 1954, another bomb was placed, and this time she was the apparent target. The swift response of the agents unsettled the alleged murderer who took his own life rather than face justice.
Mount Airy News
Repair plans for Main Oak now underway
The Main Oak Building is seen after the crew for D. H. Griffin had removed the remainder of the third floor roof and awning after a partial collapse on July 5. Residents of Mount Airy have noted their good fortune that the building did not collapse the day before during the July 4 parade. (Photo: Downtown Mount Airy, Inc.)
Mount Airy News
Suspending disbelief in Mayberry
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Back in 2014, I got to play the part of Dr. Herman...
Mount Airy News
North Surry Homecoming Court
North Surry Senior Ashley Flores, left, was named Homecoming Queen during halftime of Friday’s football game against Forbush. Aniya Joyce was named Maid of Honor. (Photo credit: Jeff Linville | Special to the News) Back row: (L-R): Katlin Hice, Haley Hawks, Josie Watson, Madelyn Niston, Ila Edwards, Marisa Hicks,...
Mount Airy News
Hounds drop homecoming heartbreaker
Fisher Leftwich (1) makes a reception and shakes a defender to score a 48-yard touchdown. North Surry’s Jake Simmons (9) uses blocking from his teammates to pick up a Greyhound first down. Jeff Linville | Special to the News. A group of Greyhounds attempt to take down Forbush’s Jesse...
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
Books available to check out at the Mount Airy Public Library include:. Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
Mount Airy News
Dance Bootcamps for Dia De Los Muertos
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is once again offering it’s Día De Los Muertos Bootcamp. During this dance bootcamp, participants will have the opportunity to learn traditional Mexican folk dances and all skill and ability levels are encouraged to join in. This workshop begins on October...
