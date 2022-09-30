The horrific murder of William Cochrane and the two-year investigation was reported in newspapers from Los Angeles to Memphis, Ontario to Spokane. The weekly Mount Airy News ran pictures of the blast scene. Rumors flew through the communities where people knew the young couple and people clamored for an arrest and conviction. When Imogene’s wedding plans to a second husband were made known in 1954, another bomb was placed, and this time she was the apparent target. The swift response of the agents unsettled the alleged murderer who took his own life rather than face justice.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO