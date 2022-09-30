Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Seven Grant Programs Available to Address Health Disparities in Wyoming
Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
thecheyennepost.com
Supporters Gather to Celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Month at Capitol on Oct. 5
Many Wyoming families and individuals impacted by dyslexia will join Governor Mark Gordon as he signs a proclamation declaring October as Dyslexia Awareness Month. The event will be held in the Governor's Ceremonial Conference Room in the Capitol at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The public and media are invited to attend.
thecheyennepost.com
Earth Science Week Event Planned for Oct. 15 in Laramie
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) and University of Wyoming Geological Museum are hosting a free public event Oct. 15 in celebration of Earth Science Week. "Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future," will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Geological Museum at the University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie.
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming Territorial Prison to host 13th Annual Pumpkin Walk, Oct. 8
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site welcomes everyone to the 13th annual Pumpkin Walk!. The family fun begins on October 8, from Noon – 4 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Come and enjoy games, prizes, treats, and food vendors. Gather your family and friends...
