The Kentucky Chamber announced the promotion of Jacqueline Pitts to Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing on Monday. Pitts has served as creator and managing editor of The Bottom Line, the news site of the Kentucky Chamber, since joining the Chamber staff in December 2014. In February 2017, she was promoted to the position of Director of Communications, spearheading communication efforts of the Chamber before becoming the organization’s first Vice President of Communications and Marketing in 2021 with the formation of a communications department.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO