Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Tennesseans Can Honor a Service Member with their Vote in the Nov. 8 Election
The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military. “We have the right to select our leaders through free elections thanks to the brave men and women who...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna and Murfreesboro Record the Lowest Unemployment Figures in Rutherford Co. for August of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN – Every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment rates in August, according to data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. For the month, 89 counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties came in with rates higher than 5%, but less than 10%.
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Middle Tennessee Electric Crews from Rutherford / Wilson Counties Currently in Florida After Hurricane Ian
UPDATE: Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) based in Murfreesboro answered the call of duty by heading to areas recently impacted by Hurricane Ian... That was Amy Byers, Communications Director for MTE. Byers said the first stop for our crews was Ridgeland, South Carolina this past Thursday,...
Comments / 0