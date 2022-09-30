Even if self-custody wallets such as MyEtherWallet( MEW ) were popular before this moment, it was at this time that they became widespread. Particularly during the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has shown one of the most outstanding growth rates in the cryptocurrency industry. The introduction of apps for decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 made it evident that users of cryptocurrencies want tools to interact with the various decentralized applications (DApps) in a way that does not require technical skills.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO