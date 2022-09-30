ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We definitively say goodbye to summer with a new installment of our digital magazines. On this occasion, we have dedicated the months of August and September to As a Service or pay-per-use mode. During these weeks we report on its origins, the benefits it provides or the companies that have opted for it. The result is the new thematic magazine, free to download, As a Service.
Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
Learn how to block third-party cookies in the main web browsers

Despite the bad reputation they come to drag, the cookies They are essential to have a good experience when browsing the Internet. Privacy advocates have criticized them on many occasions, but without them browsing the web can become uncomfortable, forcing users, for example, to have to fill in the access form every time they want to enter with your account to a forum or a social network.
Collaborative Video Editing

Originally Posted On: https://motionbox.io/features/collaborative-video-editing. Our collaborative video editing feature is the best thing since sliced bread. Think a mix of Figma and Adobe Premier Pro. We’re proud to say we’re one of the best video collaboration tools on the market with a whole range of features. Our tool helps creatives speed up the video workflow. From making changes to remotely working together. Review and approval workflows will never be the same again. Whether you’re doing a yearbook with your classmates or making a professional marketing video, we’re here to make it quicker and easier.
Introducing the new ethereum.org developer portal

Hey Ethereum community! We last spoke August 5 – how you been? We’re here to talk about something fresh we’ve shipped. Maybe you’ve already noticed, but we’ve got a new Developers section. For a long time, this content was a wall of links to products you might find helpful when building a dapp. We provided very little context and left a lot of connecting the dots up to you. We thought we could do better.
Connect & Chat: It’s love at first sound

A profile image is the strongest weapon within the courting world on-line. The proper profile image or selfie ensures probably the most likes and matches on courting apps. But SwoonMe—an app that began in July 2021—is specializing in one thing else: ‘Avatars’ and audio. Tanvi Gupta,...
Brian Discusses Important Points Of MEW’s User Data, Merge, And Nfts

Even if self-custody wallets such as MyEtherWallet( MEW ) were popular before this moment, it was at this time that they became widespread. Particularly during the last few years, the Ethereum ecosystem has shown one of the most outstanding growth rates in the cryptocurrency industry. The introduction of apps for decentralized finance (DeFi) in 2020 made it evident that users of cryptocurrencies want tools to interact with the various decentralized applications (DApps) in a way that does not require technical skills.
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software

Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
Build a Blockchain in Golang from Scratch – Beginner Guide

In this article, we will be focusing on Go blockchain development from scratch. However, before we get started, you should be sure that you are familiar with the basic concepts in Golang. If not, then it is wise if you go through the preliminary concepts and then come back to blockchain.
MetaMask Launches Portfolio Dapp to Improve Web 3 Experience

Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask continues to evolve with new products and services, its latest being a portfolio decentralized application. On Sept. 28, the developer of the popular Web 3 wallet, ConsenSys, announced it was launching a beta portfolio viewer for users to aggregate their assets across multiple accounts and networks.
Cardano Reaches New Scaling Milestone That Might Allow Nodes To Sync Faster: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
16 Growth Marketing Hacks For Crypto Projects & Start-Ups

The crypto sphere only seems to get more crowded by the day. Standing out in a crowded space where a finite number of investors could be interested in your project can seem daunting if we’re being honest with ourselves. This holds true for start-ups, too. So today, I’d like to give up some of my top growth marketing tactics and strategies for crypto projects that are low-cost or free, preferably, and which you can use today.
Pray to use my software, that’s the Prayerware license

Open source programs are quite popular, since we do not have to pay to use these programs. But, within the software, a new type of license has begun to appear. We talk about Prayerwarea type of license that we ask us to pray to be able like this use the software in question.
MetaMask introduces beta portfolio viewer to enhance Web3 experience

ConsenSys, the company that created the well-known Web 3 wallet MetaMask, revealed on September 28 that it was introducing a beta portfolio viewer that would allow users to aggregate their assets across several networks and accounts. The company providing software for Ethereum went on to say that the portfolio dApp...
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI

A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
Streamline the boating experience with CZone® Mobile

Navico Group brand CZone®, the world leader in intelligent digital switching, today announced the release of CZone® Mobile, a full turn-key cloud and mobile app solution made for boat builders to enhance the boating experience for their customers. "Consumers want to engage with their boat's brand in an...
Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies

The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
Reviewed: The New Yale Assure Lock 2 Is a Smart Lock Prepared For The Future

Shortly after our deep dive review on the best smart locks, we received the Yale Assure Lock 2 for review. Featured in our smart locks review is its predecessor, the Yale Assure SL, as our mid-range pick for its solid build, geofencing and auto-locking capabilities at an affordable price point. We wrote about the launch of the new Yale Assure Lock 2 recently, but how does it compare to its predecessor, and is it worth upgrading to the newest model? Also, what’s the importance of Yale’s compatibility with Google’s upcoming Matter?  We’re here to answer all those questions and more...
