Atlas Obscura
4 of History’s Most Epic Punch Bowls
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE OCTOBER 1, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Queen Elizabeth II reigned for an astounding 70 years. As the United Kingdom enters a new, uncertain era after her death, it’s natural to have questions. What will a 21st-century British monarchy look like? What will happen to her corgis? Or, if you’re a food lover like me: What are they planning for the coronation banquet?
Atlas Obscura
Wright's Tower
Spanning over five towns and cities, the Middlesex Fells Reservation is one of the most popular and largest state parks within the Greater Boston area. It provides a quiet and serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the big city, where visitors can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, picnicking, or letting their dogs run free in the off-leash areas. Within the reservation is a building that is built in honor of a prominent local citizen and provides a very scenic and panoramic view of the surrounding area.
Atlas Obscura
Puzzle Monday: It’s Cold Inside Crossword
Atlas Obscura’s fortnightly puzzle comes to us from creator Laura Braunstein and editor Brooke Husic, members of Inkubator. Founded in 2018, the organization publishes crossword puzzles by women and nonbinary constructors. They offer a yearly subscription and have just released a book, Inkubator Crosswords: 100 Audacious Puzzles from Women and Nonbinary Creators.
Atlas Obscura
The Frensham Cauldron
In the Surrey village of Frensham stands St. Mary’s Church within which you will find a great copper cauldron said to be used by a local witch. Though a church is perhaps one of the last places you would expect to find a witch’s cauldron, this may in fact be the reason for it being placed here.
Atlas Obscura
Charles Burchfield's 'Turtle-Back Rock'
Tucked in a corner of an exhibit, itself tucked in an unobtrusive corner of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, is a rock. An otherwise unremarkable sedimentary concretion, this rock has the distinction of being personally selected by artist Charles Burchfield to adorn his Gardenville studio in West Seneca, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. In his diary from 1937, Burchfield describes a jaunt through the woodlands along Cazenovia Creek where he collected stones and flowers, and it is believed that this is one of those stones which now sits in a recreation of Burchfield’s studio in the museum.
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: The Battle of Atlanta Cyclorama
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we examine a 150-year-old immersive painting at the Atlanta History Museum that features a scheming promoter, the cast of Gone With the Wind, Atlanta’s first Black mayor, and the voice of Darth Vader himself. It shows how our interpretations of art reflect the time in which we live. This episode is produced in partnership with Discover Atlanta.
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: Endangered Wolf Center
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri, founded by zoologist and wildlife television host Marlin Perkins. The center was once home to an extraordinary animal who provides hope for the future of wolf survival.
Atlas Obscura
The Plaza Theatre
Founded in 1939, the Plaza Theatre is Atlanta’s longest-running and only independent cinema. Designed in an Art-Deco style by architect George Harwell Bond, and located in the Briarcliff Plaza, the theatre opened with George Cukor’s The Women (1939) in the winter of that year. The cinema’s signature attraction, its 20-foot screen surrounded by golden curtains, originally entertained up to a thousand patrons per screening in its heyday. The Plaza’s most iconic feature, and still original to this day, is its glorious marquee featuring a blue ‘wave’ at the crest, and its radiant and colorful billboard down below.
Atlas Obscura
Micheldever Station Red Wheel
In Kenneth Grahame’s seminal work of literature, The Wind in the Willows, the hero Toad leads a butterfly existence flitting from obsession to obsession until he experiences the noise, smell, and speed of a motor car, which shatters the English idyll leaving chaos in its wake. One wonders—did the first journey made by a motor vehicle in the United Kingdom leave such a trail of carnage in its wake?
Atlas Obscura
Tule Springs Fossil Beds
Most of Nevada is a dry and arid place, making it difficult to imagine it as a lush jungle full of life. Nevertheless, this is exactly how it was in the late Pleistocene (Ice Age). The site was a wetland from about 100,000 to 12,500 years ago and supported a flourishing late Pleistocene animal population—not just mammoths, but camels, bison, ground sloths, and both the American lion and sabertooth cat, as well as still-extant species such as the coyote and jackrabbit.
