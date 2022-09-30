Tucked in a corner of an exhibit, itself tucked in an unobtrusive corner of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, is a rock. An otherwise unremarkable sedimentary concretion, this rock has the distinction of being personally selected by artist Charles Burchfield to adorn his Gardenville studio in West Seneca, a suburb of Buffalo, New York. In his diary from 1937, Burchfield describes a jaunt through the woodlands along Cazenovia Creek where he collected stones and flowers, and it is believed that this is one of those stones which now sits in a recreation of Burchfield’s studio in the museum.

