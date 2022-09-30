Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Half Pound of Methamphetamine Seized in Traffic Stop
On the evening of September 30, 2022, NPD Officers were working an illegal drug interdiction detail in an attempt to locate and seize illegal drugs coming into or through the area. At approximately 9:41pm NPD K9 Officer Troy Smith and K9 Attila observed a vehicle operating on US 33 eastbound...
peakofohio.com
Columbus woman picked up on statewide warrant; charged with two felonies
A wanted Ohio woman was arrested at the Hyland Hills Plaza Sunday evening around 7 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police received a tip that a female named Toshia Jones, 32, entered the city limits on State Route 540. Jones was known to have a statewide warrant through Ashland County for felony...
WHIZ
Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop
Two Akron residents are in custody in Guernsey County. On October 1, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of Fentanyl to the county. A 39-year-old man in had multiple warrants for his arrest for...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement at Chillicothe Prison, Heavy Police Presence
ROSS – A possible drug drop with a suspects on the run at the CCI in Ross County on Sunday. At the scene, there is a heavy presence of officers who are searching a bean field. A helicopter was called into the area but has left to refuel. One...
Ohio murder suspect also ‘person of interest’ in possible West Virginia homicide case
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio is also a person of interest in a possible homicide investigation in Mason County, West Virginia. Friday night, 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Pomeroy. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that Wayne Leib […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment
Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church
ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
WBOY
Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released a body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and Deanna Faris, sitting in a tan Mercedes parked shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near basketball and tennis courts in the 2200 block of Home Road. According to the case report, Coffey recognized Martinez, who had warrants for his arrest on theft charges, and asked him to verify his name.
sciotopost.com
South Cental Ohio Major Crime Unit Awarded 1.3 Million Dollar Grant
The South-Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a United States Bureau of Justice Assistance COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant Substance Abuse Program) grant in. the amount of $1,300,000. This grant which will largely focus on the task force’s outreach program Project FORT will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities release name of woman killed in car crash
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of the victim in a fatal accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 50 at Montgomery Hill Road. The deceased is Bridget Nichole Willis, 36, of Walker, Chief Deputy G.M. Deem said. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.
Chillicothe man arrested after making fake bomb threat to get girlfriend out of court
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old man in Chillicothe has been arrested after he admitted to making a fake bomb threat to a courthouse to get his girlfriend out of a hearing, per police. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a call was received to the Municipal courthouse on Sept. 26 around 12:45 p.m. with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Two People Come Forward on Game Stop Robbery Case
Chillicothe – Police may have a break in the case after two individuals claim they were part of the getaway car in the robbery yesterday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a Game stop after a man took items from the store and ran out the door. He jumped into a car and the red Pontiac G6 fled the scene.
ycitynews.com
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter following overdose death
An area woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man who died due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl in his system. Shelbie Mourer, 28-years-old, is facing multiple felony charges including involuntary manslaughter, trafficking and tampering with evidence. She could face over a decade in prison, if convicted.
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
West Virginia elementary school janitor caught with meth on school grounds, police say
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school janitor is facing charges after being found under the influence of an unknown substance at an elementary school in West Virginia. The Vienna Police Department says that on Thursday at around 3:40 p.m. a school resource officer was called to Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna because an employee appeared to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
