Perry County, OH

WHIZ

Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

Two Akron residents are in custody in Guernsey County. On October 1, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of Fentanyl to the county. A 39-year-old man in had multiple warrants for his arrest for...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Sheriff Sale this Weekend Cars and Equipment

Hocking – Hocking county Sheriff is selling more than a dozen cars along with forfeited property. Attached are photos of several of the cars that will be auctioned on Saturday, October 8th at 10:00am. In addition to these vehicles, several other forfeited property will be auctioned. This list includes,...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church

ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WBOY

Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released a body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and Deanna Faris, sitting in a tan Mercedes parked shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near basketball and tennis courts in the 2200 block of Home Road. According to the case report, Coffey recognized Martinez, who had warrants for his arrest on theft charges, and asked him to verify his name.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

South Cental Ohio Major Crime Unit Awarded 1.3 Million Dollar Grant

The South-Central Ohio Major Crimes Unit is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a United States Bureau of Justice Assistance COSSAP (Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant Substance Abuse Program) grant in. the amount of $1,300,000. This grant which will largely focus on the task force’s outreach program Project FORT will...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County authorities release name of woman killed in car crash

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of the victim in a fatal accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 50 at Montgomery Hill Road. The deceased is Bridget Nichole Willis, 36, of Walker, Chief Deputy G.M. Deem said. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Two People Come Forward on Game Stop Robbery Case

Chillicothe – Police may have a break in the case after two individuals claim they were part of the getaway car in the robbery yesterday. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a Game stop after a man took items from the store and ran out the door. He jumped into a car and the red Pontiac G6 fled the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
ycitynews.com

Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter following overdose death

An area woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man who died due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl in his system. Shelbie Mourer, 28-years-old, is facing multiple felony charges including involuntary manslaughter, trafficking and tampering with evidence. She could face over a decade in prison, if convicted.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in Chillicothe Municipal Court bomb threat

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department reported the arrest of a suspect alleged to have called in a bomb threat to the Chillicothe Municipal Court. According to the police department, on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. a man, later identified as 53-year-old Danny Hughes allegedly called the courthouse saying that two bombs were inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

