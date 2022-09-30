ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William R. (Bill) Smaltz, Jr. – Obituary

William Robert (Bill) Smaltz, Jr, 73, of Wake Forest, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Transitions Hospice Home. He was born in Huntingdon PA, the son of the late Elizabeth and William R. Smaltz. Bill was a faithful member of Rolesville Baptist Church...
