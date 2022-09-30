Transform your urban garden, support iconic insects, and explore native oaks

Milo Baker plant sale coming

The Milo Baker chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its 51st annual plant sale Oct. 8, with an open house at the Laguna Environmental Center.

Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions, and there will be posters, T-shirts and books on native plants for sale, too. Check out the inventory of plants for sale at milobaker.cnps.org.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Laguna Environmental Center and Nursery, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

Make your urban garden sustainable

Keep your garden vibrant all year long. Learn from Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke about how to turn your urban garden into one that’s sustainable and made for native insects.

10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Registration required. After registering, you’ll receive a confirmation email with information about joining the in-person library talk. Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. Register at conta.cc/3E2k4MT.

Help iconic insects

Create habitats that help attract and sustain butterflies. Discuss with Master Gardener Suzanne Clarke the things butterflies need to survive and what we can do to help them. Registration required. 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22. Guerneville Regional Library, 14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Register at conta.cc/3ReUxmE.

Support nature in a changing world

As a home gardener, your actions and plant choices can impact the natural world. Learn a few science-based principles about local ecosystems that’ll help your garden’s wildlife and influence the future of the planet. 10:30 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22. Rincon Valley Library, 6959 Montecito Boulevard, Santa Rosa. Register at conta.cc/3LNVAc8.

Explore native oaks virtually

Join Master Gardener April Lynch for a virtual walk among the Northern California native oaks Oct. 25. Follow her through chaparral, woodlands and forests for up-close lessons about native oak trees and shrubs. Learn about the family tree, view microscopic oak flowers and discover the amazing variety of acorns, leaves and more in this presentation. Registration required. Tune in on Zoom. Starts at 6 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3SnLQrr.

