The Scriptural passage chosen for this morning is found in Proverbs 16:24: "Pleasant words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones." We are admonished to be very careful as to what we say and how we say it. Our words can build up or tear down and will often come back to haunt us if we're known to have a "loose tongue." Let us be on guard at all times in our daily speech and strive to speak words of healing, love, and compassion. Also, let's be sure to join together this morning with others of like faith and persuasion and lift our voices in praise to God, our Maker, and listen intently to His servant's message from the Word of God.

