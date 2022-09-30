ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

WDAM-TV

Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
HATTIESBURG, MS
myfox23.com

Pine Belt helps Ian victims

Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel is acting as a dropoff point for relief supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Goods and money can be dropped off at the church, located at 35 Trinity Road, from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. For more details, call 601-425-4276. The FOX network...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel School District surpasses goals

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts throughout the Pine Belt strive for excellence. Scores continue to improve, reflecting the hard work by students and staff. The Mississippi Department of Education released its statewide 2022 Accountability Ratings just days ago, and the Laurel School District moved up two letter rankings, receiving a “C” rating.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department announced Monday that a woman who had been reported missing has recently been in contact with her family. According to HPD, 18-year-old Darby Locke is no longer considered a missing person in the City of Hattiesburg. Locke was reported missing on Friday,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department looking for missing man in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to JCSD, 62-year-old William Edward Hilton, approximately 6 feet 4 inches in height and approximately 185 pounds in weight, has been reported missing. Hilton was last seen leaving his home at 44...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to a residential burglary on Monday. According to HPD, Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Mamie Street around 6:30 p.m. after leaving a home that she allegedly had broken into and was attempting to stay at.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

15th annual Loblolly Festival filled the streets of downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As usual, Saturday’s annual Loblolly Festival in downtown Laurel took a lot of planning, hard work and execution. And it all paid off, with the 125th edition of the festival proving to be its largest, with more than 340 vendors attending. “We have covered every...
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Simpson County School District Announces 2021-22 Accountability Ratings

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Mississippi State Board of Education approved new accountability grades for all state public schools and districts for the first time since 2019, due to a two-year pause in state assessments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Pleasant Words are Sweet to the Soul

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage chosen for this morning is found in Proverbs 16:24: “Pleasant words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” We are admonished to be very careful as to what we say and how we say it. Our words can build up or tear down and will often come back to haunt us if we’re known to have a “loose tongue.” Let us be on guard at all times in our daily speech and strive to speak words of healing, love, and compassion. Also, let’s be sure to join together this morning with others of like faith and persuasion and lift our voices in praise to God, our Maker, and listen intently to His servant’s message from the Word of God.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS

