1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.

