KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho debates: Arkoosh, Labrador clash in fiery debate for attorney general
BOISE — The two rivals to be the next Idaho attorney general clashed in a live, televised debate Monday night, on issues ranging from abortion laws to water to school vouchers to staffing the attorney general’s office. Republican Raúl Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman and state legislator,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jed Ganzer, Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. I’m a public high school teacher. Public education needs to be funded appropriately. Superintendents that I surveyed asked for at least a 3% increase each year or at the rate of inflation. Our schools have been underfunded the last twelve years. Citizens are asking for more school funding as evidenced by the residents of Clinton and North Scott school districts passing school bond referendums recently. Inadequate funding may cause rural schools to consider consolidation. Is Calamus-Wheatland ready to consolidate again? The starting salary for a teacher at Maquoketa is $34,000 a year. Custom Pak starts employees at an approximate annual wage of $36,000 a year. Due to low starting salaries, Maquoketa School District was unable to fill all teaching positions. Does Maquoketa want more students online? Public tax dollars should stay with public schools. Private schools don’t have to play by the same rules. They do not have to accept all students, public schools have to accept all students. Public schools do not need any more money drained from their budget. Please vote in November.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop
BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chris Cournoyer, Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. As a former School Board member and mother of 4 children, it is extremely important to me that we continue to make education a top priority in Iowa. Currently just over 56% of our total state budget is spent on education.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes East Texas stop
MARSHALL — Change was the key word Tuesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited students and staff on the Wiley College campus. “A lot of candidates like to get up here and tell you about what the other guy is doing wrong, but what I want to do is tell you what I’d like to change,” O’Rourke said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dade Phelan spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Texas
Texas Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $57.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Dade Phelan has spent more than any other Republican. Phelan is the representative for Texas House District 21 and is running for re-election in 2022. Phelan raised $6.5 million and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
KPVI Newschannel 6
These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million
In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding
Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution. The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: Can politicians remain authentic?
Merriam-Webster defines “authentic” as “true to one's own personality, spirit or character.” I just watched “Sidney,” a documentary about Sidney Poitier. Poitier was denied access for lack of education and race, but he retained his spirit. He was offered lesser roles for big money. He refused. Throughout his life he chose roles—and causes—reflecting the best of his character; his example helped others imagine success for themselves.
KPVI Newschannel 6
$6 million headed to Iowa schools for mental health support
DES MOINES — Iowa will receive about $6 million in federal grant dollars to help schools address student well-being. The U.S. Department of Education last week announced awards to states and territories totaling nearly $1 billion through the bipartisan gun violence bill signed by President Joe Biden in June in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
