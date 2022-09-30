Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
TOPEKA — Natalie Ellis stars in the Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s new attack commercial asserting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t deserve to be regarded as an education governor. Ellis, a Wichita mother of five children who previously appeared in pro-Schmidt campaign materials, said she was irritated...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
hiawathaworldonline.com
National Journal’s take on Kansas governor’s race: ‘What’s the matter with Kansas?’
National Journal's updated assessment of the Kansas governor's race points to Attorney General Derek Schmidt's "lackluster campaign" and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's focus on "kitchen-table" issues and the August rejection by Kansas voters of the abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
WIBW
Kansas sees increase in drug-related child deaths, decrease in suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen an increase in child drug and fentanyl-related deaths while it also saw a slight decrease in youth suicides. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says that the State Child Death Review Board reported that the Sunflower State recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children between the ages of 0 and 17 - including a speedy rise related to fentanyl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
Central Kansas Mental Health Center receives $4M grant
Central Kansas Mental Health Center (CKMHC) has been awarded a four-year, $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). CKMHC will receive $1 million/year over four years to continue the implementation of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model of care. Funding will support...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Wheat Leaders Sign Purchase Letter of Intent with Taiwan Flour Mills Association
Kansas agricultural leaders inked a deal with a Taiwanese delegation on September 16 that will directly benefit wheat producers, thanks to a commitment to purchase 69.8 million bushels of U.S. wheat, worth approximately $567 million from U.S. farmers over the next two years. Kansas Wheat Commission Chairman Gary Millershaski, who...
ksal.com
Half-Staff Flags Monday
Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KSN.com
Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!
My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
WIBW
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Kelly said her...
ksal.com
“Amber Wave” in Kansas
“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
The top books set in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of books set in Kansas from Goodreads.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?
Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front brings big changes next week
Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open. A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the...
Comments / 0