Kansas State

adastraradio.com

Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
WIBW

Kansas sees increase in drug-related child deaths, decrease in suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen an increase in child drug and fentanyl-related deaths while it also saw a slight decrease in youth suicides. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says that the State Child Death Review Board reported that the Sunflower State recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children between the ages of 0 and 17 - including a speedy rise related to fentanyl.
KSNT News

Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
Salina Post

Central Kansas Mental Health Center receives $4M grant

Central Kansas Mental Health Center (CKMHC) has been awarded a four-year, $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). CKMHC will receive $1 million/year over four years to continue the implementation of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model of care. Funding will support...
ksal.com

Half-Staff Flags Monday

Flags across Kansas will fly at half-staff on Monday. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, in accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
Great Bend Post

Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election

TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
KSN.com

Jillian’s Farewell and Thank You!

My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!
ksal.com

“Amber Wave” in Kansas

“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
Hays Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?

Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
