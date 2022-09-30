ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

BREAKING: Cedar Park, Leander lift emergency water restrictions necessitated by pipe break

Repairs to a Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw water intake pipe have been completed, according to Oct. 3 news releases from Cedar Park and Leander, which had implemented emergency water restrictions. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) With the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake...
LEANDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

Commissioners quarrel over SH 45 road project and other Hays County news

The Hays County commissioners meet at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed the letter addressed to it by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project that has caused some tension among the court members and with other courts, as previously reported by Community Impact.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Read Q&As with Williamson County Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Cynthia Long, Brigid Lester

Williamson County residents in Precinct 2, which covers portions of Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, will vote in the county commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican Precinct 2 incumbent Cynthia Long on the Williamson County Commissioners Court will face one challenger, Democrat Brigid Lester, in the Nov. 8 election. Registered...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Austin Energy#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Statesman#Focus Council
Community Impact Austin

Burlington brings coats to outlets and more San Marcos business news

Burlington is now open at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, located at 3939 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Burlington held a grand opening ceremony Sept. 23 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S. I-35. Ste. 800, San Marcos. Burlington is known for its selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The store also sells kids items, toys, home decor and more. Burlington was founded in 1972 and now has more than 800 stores across the country. 737-338-7096. www.burlington.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle

The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Water, wastewater projects top list of budget priorities for Pflugerville

One of the biggest expenses for the city of Pflugerville will be building a new wastewater treatment plant. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Over the last several months, city and school district officials in Pflugerville and Hutto have held extensive workshops and discussions leading up to final votes on their respective entities’ budgets and tax rates by the end of September.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Road, water-related projects and salaries remain top budget priorities for Hutto

Road and water projects, such as this one completed in 2021 on Live Oak Street, remain a priority for the city in the new fiscal year. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Over the last several months, area city and school district officials have held extensive workshops and discussions leading up to final votes on their respective entities’ budgets and tax rates by the end of September.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy