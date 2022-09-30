Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson County adjusts funding for 5 existing road projects
County Judge Bill Gravell and the commissioners approved funding adjustments to five road projects on Oct. 4 at the Williamson County Courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County Commissioners Court approved additional funding for four road projects funded by the road bond program and approved a reduction in funds for an...
These road projects will improve connectivity throughout Round Rock
The city of Round Round plans to add turn lanes on northbound A.W. Grimes Boulevard at Old Settlers Boulevard. (Courtesy Google Maps) These are four of the latest local and state transportation projects in the works in the city of Round Rock. Walkway improvements coming to east downtown. City officials...
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
BREAKING: Cedar Park, Leander lift emergency water restrictions necessitated by pipe break
Repairs to a Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw water intake pipe have been completed, according to Oct. 3 news releases from Cedar Park and Leander, which had implemented emergency water restrictions. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) With the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority underwater raw intake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chandler Road, Seward Loop Junction to see improvements near Hutto, Leander
The Chandler Road project and the Seward Junction Loop project are both funded by the Long Range Transportation Plan that Williamson County Commissioners Court adopted in 2009. (Courtesy Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson county has moved ahead with improvements on Chandler Road from SH 130 to Hwy. 95 as well as...
Commissioners quarrel over SH 45 road project and other Hays County news
The Hays County commissioners meet at the Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed the letter addressed to it by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Sept. 27 regarding the SH 45 gap road project that has caused some tension among the court members and with other courts, as previously reported by Community Impact.
Election Q&A: Hear from Williamson County Precinct 4 commissioner candidates Russ Boles, Jose Orta
Williamson County's Precinct 4 includes Hutto as well as portions of Round Rock and Georgetown. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Russ Boles, the Republican Williamson County Commissioners Court Precinct 4 incumbent, will be on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election against Democratic challenger Jose Orta. Precinct 4 includes Hutto as well...
Read Q&As with Williamson County Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Cynthia Long, Brigid Lester
Williamson County residents in Precinct 2, which covers portions of Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, will vote in the county commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican Precinct 2 incumbent Cynthia Long on the Williamson County Commissioners Court will face one challenger, Democrat Brigid Lester, in the Nov. 8 election. Registered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burlington brings coats to outlets and more San Marcos business news
Burlington is now open at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, located at 3939 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Burlington held a grand opening ceremony Sept. 23 at the San Marcos Premium Outlets, 3939 S. I-35. Ste. 800, San Marcos. Burlington is known for its selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The store also sells kids items, toys, home decor and more. Burlington was founded in 1972 and now has more than 800 stores across the country. 737-338-7096. www.burlington.com.
Cedar Park, Leander residents remain under emergency water restrictions with BCRUA pipe repair underway
During the BCRUA water intake pipeline repair, Leander residents are under strict restrictions as the city aims to get water usage below a threshold the city’s local water treatment plant is capable of handling. (Community Impact file photo) Before and during the repair of the Brushy Creek Regional Utility...
Longhorn Mac Repair closing Georgetown location, making Pflugerville only location
Longhorn Mac Repair launched in 2011. (Courtesy Longhorn Mac Repair) After serving Georgetown for two years, Longhorn Mac Repair will close its doors at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 165, Georgetown, and consolidate all its technology work to its first location in Pflugerville. Longhorn Mac Repair opened in 2011 at...
West Austin chamber to host local dining, music at Concordia University
Taste of West Austin, a ticketed public event hosted by the West Austin Chamber of Commerce at Concordia University Texas will be inside Building B on campus Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. (Courtesy Concordia University Texas) The West Austin Chamber of Commerce is joining with Concordia University Texas to host...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle
The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
Water, wastewater projects top list of budget priorities for Pflugerville
One of the biggest expenses for the city of Pflugerville will be building a new wastewater treatment plant. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Over the last several months, city and school district officials in Pflugerville and Hutto have held extensive workshops and discussions leading up to final votes on their respective entities’ budgets and tax rates by the end of September.
Road, water-related projects and salaries remain top budget priorities for Hutto
Road and water projects, such as this one completed in 2021 on Live Oak Street, remain a priority for the city in the new fiscal year. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Over the last several months, area city and school district officials have held extensive workshops and discussions leading up to final votes on their respective entities’ budgets and tax rates by the end of September.
Downtown Austin's HealthSouth site moving closer to redevelopment with affordable housing, community space
Aspen Heights Partners is proposing to build two residential towers with more than 900 apartments and additional community space on city-owned land in northeast downtown. (Courtesy City of Austin, STG Design) City Council could sign off on a final outline for the redevelopment of downtown's former HealthSouth property this week,...
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
City of Round Rock prioritizes road, water projects in new budget
The city of Round Rock’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget includes funding for construction of the new Round Rock Public Library as well as additional library custodians. The city anticipates completing the facility in January. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Over the last several months, city and district officials in Round Rock...
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0