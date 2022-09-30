Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Florida rolls over Eastern Washington in rare Sunday game
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Florida played a rare Sunday game against Eastern Washington, and the Gators rolled to a solid victory. Eastern Washington put up a fight in the beginning, including a conversion of a third down and a fourth down on the first drive, but that netted only a field goal. On the ensuing drive, Anthony Richardson hit a big play to Justin Shorter that went for 75 yards through the air and a touchdown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson injury update: Gators QB leaves game, heads to injury tent
Anthony Richardson started off hot Sunday afternoon against Eastern Washington. However, on the Gators third drive, Richardson exited the game with what appeared to be a right knee or ankle injury. Richardson had already thrown a 75-yard touchdown on Florida’s first play from scrimmage, and he led Florida down the...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
‘It’s fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open
LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
Coeur d’Alene Lake Showing Signs of Recovery, Says Report
COEUR D' ALENE - Certain water quality trends are improving in Coeur d’Alene Lake, according to the National Academy of Sciences’ Future of Water Quality report. The report, which was released Friday, analyzes current and historic water quality data and provides recommendations to preserve the health of the lake.
FOX 28 Spokane
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
KTVB
Victims in Hartland Inn shooting identified
BOISE, Idaho — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Saturday. The sheriff's office said it received a report of the shooting at 12:44 p.m. Saturday. Adams County deputies responded...
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
