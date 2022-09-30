ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Rapid Reaction: Florida rolls over Eastern Washington in rare Sunday game

Rapid Reactions Presented by — Florida played a rare Sunday game against Eastern Washington, and the Gators rolled to a solid victory. Eastern Washington put up a fight in the beginning, including a conversion of a third down and a fourth down on the first drive, but that netted only a field goal. On the ensuing drive, Anthony Richardson hit a big play to Justin Shorter that went for 75 yards through the air and a touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
eastidahonews.com

State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
LOON LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Victims in Hartland Inn shooting identified

BOISE, Idaho — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Saturday. The sheriff's office said it received a report of the shooting at 12:44 p.m. Saturday. Adams County deputies responded...
NEW MEADOWS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
PALOUSE, WA
