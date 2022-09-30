ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury

The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'

Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky

The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement

There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position

The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming

Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury

The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game

New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Baker Mayfield

The noise around Carolina Panthers QB, Baker Mayfield, continues to get louder. Mayfield played terribly in Week 4 as the Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 26-16. In the game, the former first-overall pick turned the ball over three times and had five passes batted down. ESPN media personality, Stephen...
Graphic Proves Why Andy Reid May Be The Best HC Ever

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was rushed to the hospital after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. At that moment, Chiefs fans braced for the worst if he announced an indefinite leave from coaching. But he was back at work days after that...
