Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury
The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Browns' Myles Garrett fined for roughing Steelers' Mitch Trubisky
The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit. Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.
Steelers WR Shared A Massive Kenny Pickett Endorsement
There are two sides to quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s regular-season debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have three interceptions, including the game-winning pick at the end zone by the New York Jets. But from a different perspective, he completed ten passes out of 13 attempts for 120 yards. He...
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
Matt Rhule shares Panthers’ plan for QB position
The Carolina Panthers are not planning to make a quarterback switch heading into their Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but it sounds like Baker Mayfield needs to show significant improvement in the very near future if he wants to keep his job. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule...
Clock ticking for Commanders QB Carson Wentz, whose poor play is alarming
Commanders QB Carson Wentz's play has declined steadily since a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, with his passer rating falling from 101 to 99.7, 71 and 56.7. It’s no coincidence that his substandard play has coincided with the team’s three-game losing streak. It's hard to believe Wentz could...
Giants to work out a few quarterbacks amid Daniel Jones' injury
The New York Giants certainly seem to be harboring some concern about the status of quarterback Daniel Jones for Week 5. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle, but would not get specific about his chances of playing in Week 5. Daboll did suggest, however, that the Giants were preparing to work out quarterbacks, with backup Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol.
Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game
New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
Mike Greenberg: 'Mike McCarthy is the Coach of the Year right this minute in the NFL'
The NFC East is home to the lone undefeated team in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another NFC East -- the New York Giants -- had some of the lowest expectations among all 32 teams in the league coming into the season, yet are 3-1 through four contests. Despite...
Stephen A. Smith Unloads On Baker Mayfield
The noise around Carolina Panthers QB, Baker Mayfield, continues to get louder. Mayfield played terribly in Week 4 as the Panthers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 26-16. In the game, the former first-overall pick turned the ball over three times and had five passes batted down. ESPN media personality, Stephen...
Graphic Proves Why Andy Reid May Be The Best HC Ever
Last season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was rushed to the hospital after their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. At that moment, Chiefs fans braced for the worst if he announced an indefinite leave from coaching. But he was back at work days after that...
