Ron Rivera Presser: We’ve discussed Benjamin St-Juste on the outside, but he’s played well in the slot too

JUNKIES: Eric Bickel calls on Ron Rivera to tender his resignation
As Washington falls to 1-3 on the season with a loss to Dallas, Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies thinks it’s time for drastic changes and is calling for Ron Rivera to have some dignity and resign as Commanders head coach.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Former Commanders safety Landon Collins on verge of rejoining NFC East
The Washington Commanders could certainly use some reinforcements amid their three-game losing streak. But what is adding more talent going to do? While the roster lacks depth at certain positions, it’s far too talented to have a 1-3 record and look like one of the worst teams in football since the opening week. No, folks, not even Landon Collins, could save this version of the Commanders.
Ron Rivera’s hot seat is boiling following Washington Commanders loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders have now dropped three consecutive games following a season-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend
Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today. According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. "Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and...
Jonathan Allen gives candid take on Ron Rivera with Commanders on hot seat
After a 1-3 start to the season, there have been a rise in calls for the Commanders to fire Ron Rivera. Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen responded to that chatter in his weekly appearance on “The Sports Junkies”.
CBS Sports
NFL coaches on the hot seat: Panthers' Matt Rhule, Commanders' Ron Rivera in most trouble entering Week 5
One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and just four weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
