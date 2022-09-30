Ron Rivera Presser: We’ve discussed Benjamin St-Juste on the outside, but he’s played well in the slot too

The Washington Commanders could certainly use some reinforcements amid their three-game losing streak. But what is adding more talent going to do? While the roster lacks depth at certain positions, it’s far too talented to have a 1-3 record and look like one of the worst teams in football since the opening week. No, folks, not even Landon Collins, could save this version of the Commanders.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO