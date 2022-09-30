ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ron Rivera Presser: We’ve discussed Benjamin St-Juste on the outside, but he’s played well in the slot too

By Scott Jennings
Hogs Haven
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Commanders safety Landon Collins on verge of rejoining NFC East

The Washington Commanders could certainly use some reinforcements amid their three-game losing streak. But what is adding more talent going to do? While the roster lacks depth at certain positions, it’s far too talented to have a 1-3 record and look like one of the worst teams in football since the opening week. No, folks, not even Landon Collins, could save this version of the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend

Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today. According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. "Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Schweitzer
Person
Carson Wentz
CBS Sports

NFL coaches on the hot seat: Panthers' Matt Rhule, Commanders' Ron Rivera in most trouble entering Week 5

One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and just four weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy