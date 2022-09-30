Read full article on original website
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers
A recent update on the alleged marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen claimed that the two were "staying in separate homes" in Miami as they evacuated Tampa before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. There's more news on the...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack
Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Bills OLB Von Miller expected 'creature' Josh Allen to be teammate years ago
Since 2018, Allen has become the QB monster the Broncos have desperately needed since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. According to OddsChecker, Allen is the favorite to win MVP this season. Why Denver didn't draft Allen in 2018 is perplexing. Denver had the No. 5 pick and was desperate for...
Colin Cowherd wants to see Baker Mayfield as a college football announcer
Colin Cowherd doesn't think that highly of Baker Mayfield the quarterback. If you've listened to Cowherd anytime since Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, that would be clear. Cowherd didn't think Mayfield was worth the No. 1 overall pick then, and frankly, he was...
Commanders RB Brian Robinson designated to return to practice
The move gives the rookie out of Alabama a chance to make his NFL debut in Week 5 when the Commanders host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Washington will play against the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.
Colin Cowherd: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett 'is not a head coach'
The Broncos (2-2) are the NFL's most penalized team, averaging 9.3 per game -- an issue that could be traced to their first-year head coach. Denver has been penalized 37 times -- an average of 71 yards per game. "We hurt ourselves," said quarterback Russell Wilson when discussing the seven...
Deshaun Watson can return to Browns facility next week; not allowed to practice until November
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension, but starting next week he will be eligible to return to the team's practice facility where he will be able to work out on his own. He is not eligible to start practicing and doing team drills with the...
Dez Bryant goes off about Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs
The Green Bay Packers seemingly have a bright future at the wide receiver position. Early returns show that Romeo Doubs can make an immediate impact on a contending team, even as a rookie. Additionally, Christian Watson continues to show glimpses that he can be a real weapon on this offense. His sheer speed and size will create significant problems for any secondary. Once Watson and Aaron Rodgers get on the same page, he will be a very dangerous part of this offense. Dez Bryant chimed in on what he thinks of one of the two Packers’ rookie WRs, and he did not hold back.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith off to historical start to season
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put up a career-best performance in the team’s 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Smith completed 23-of-30 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also added 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Through the first...
Aaron Rodgers comments on ‘accountability’ for Romeo Doubs after drop
Rookie or not, mistakes happen in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, the oldest Packers player on the roster, knows that better than anyone else in pads for Green Bay. Rodgers made a mistake of his own early in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. He threw a pick-six to rookie Jack Jones. Rodgers took accountability for the errant throw after the game.
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer
Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
Odell Beckham Jr. stirs up buzz about potential union with Packers
With one tweet, free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had social media in a frenzy on Sunday evening. Following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Beckham Jr. took to social media to sing the praises of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and led the team on a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive to seal the OT victory.
Browns Insider Reveals Week 5 Deshaun Watson Update
The Cleveland Browns are doing fairly well during Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s absence. While they are coming off a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, they have won two out of their first four games. More importantly, their passing game has come alive recently, complementing their vaunted rushing attack...
Russell Wilson nurses shoulder injury, fueling Broncos' 'chewed-up dog toy' narrative
The Broncos didn't practice Monday, but Wilson would have been limited if they had, per NBC Sports Mike Florio. Although Wilson's injury isn't season-ending, a weakened throwing shoulder is concerning. The Broncos made a huge commitment to Wilson, trading two first-round draft picks for the former Seattle star and signing him to a five-year extension with $161 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.
