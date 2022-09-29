Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest
More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Iranian women cut their hair in a heartbreakingly moving protest of the death of Mahsa Amini
This dangerous act of defiance is gaining momentum and could help make an impact.
Cousin of Mahsa Amini, Iranian woman whose death sparked deadly protests, speaks out
Protests in Iran have unfolded into what may be the biggest civil unrest in a decade. Ramy Inocencio spoke with Mahsa Amini's cousin, marking the first time a relative of the dead woman has spoken to the U.S. news media.
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Iran’s army threatens to step in against ‘enemies’ as country braced for fresh protests
Iran’s army threatened violence against widespread and growing anti-regime protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini as the country’s president arrived home following a trip to the United Nations.“The army is ready to defend the security and interests of the Iranian nation against the conspiracies of the enemies,” said the army’s statement. “The army personnel fully support their comrades in the police forces, and are ready to deal with the various plots of the enemies.”The warning came as protesters were preparing on Friday for an eighth straight night of street battles with security forces.“Both sides are preparing...
Grief, protest and power: Why Iranian women are cutting their hair
The practice is common in ancient cultures. The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 3,500-year-old poem from ancient Mesopotamia, covers themes of grief and despair, where cutting or pulling out one's hair is used to express anguish.
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of protesters
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
‘Women, life, liberty’: Iranian civil rights protests spread worldwide
Worldwide protests were being held on Saturday in solidarity with the growing uprising in Iran demanding greater freedom and protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iranian morality police. Demonstrations under the slogan “Women, life, liberty” took place in many major cities, including Auckland, London, Melbourne,...
Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iran protest at embassy
BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the embassy’s fence and pulled down the Iranian flag from a flagpole in the yard. Police said late Saturday that nobody was injured and that the “large crowd” of protesters was dispersed after the use of rubber bullets. The two protesters who entered the embassy’s grounds were detained, according to police in the Swiss capital. Police said they used rubber bullets after several other protesters at the unauthorized demonstration tried following the two men who had first entered the embassy’s yard and also attempted to access the premises. It wasn’t immediately clear if more protesters were detained.
Iran vows to crush women-led protests with ‘no leniency’ as unrest enters 10th day
The massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued unabated for the 10th day on Monday, despite authorities warning of intensified “action without leniency”.The number of dead during clashes between protesters and security forces increased to 41 people, including some members of the security forces, according to state TV. However, the real figure is believed to be much higher.Iran’s foreign ministry criticised the US and UK governments on Monday for their alleged support of the protesters, accusing the countries of destabilising Tehran.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour that the US’s attempts to “weaken...
Foreigners arrested as Iran protests over Amini death enter third week
Iran said Friday that nine foreigners were arrested over deadly street protests sparked by the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, as demonstrations across the country entered a third week amid gunfire. On Friday, Iranian security forces opened fire on angry protesters, foreign-based opposition media reported.
Kurdish exiles back Iran protests but deny organizing them
Dara Qureshi scrolls through the contacts on his phone, each name an alias for activists across the border in neighboring Iran, where protests have been raging for two weeks.Qureshi, a member of one of many Iranian Kurdish opposition parties exiled in Iraq, responds to one of them, “Brwa,” who asks how to access Starlink, a satellite constellation operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, after the business magnate promised to allow Iranians affected by state-imposed internet restrictions to use it.“What is your advice, comrade?” writes the unknown activist. Qureshi makes inquiries, knowing there are only a few precious minutes before the...
French march rallies support for Iranian demonstrators
PARIS — (AP) — Crowds of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. French feminist groups, leading politicians and people of Iranian heritage were among those who...
BBC
Iran protests: 'Nine Europeans' arrested in latest unrest
Nine European nationals have been arrested in Iran during deadly street protests sparked by a custody death. Intelligence officers detained people deemed to be "agents of foreign spy organisations" either at protests or "behind the scenes", local media said. The violence shows no sign of easing, with the death toll...
Protests could dismantle Iran’s morality police, campaigners say
Protests that have erupted across Iran could topple the police force that monitors and arrests women who infringe the Islamic dress code, a prominent global human rights organisation has warned.Rothna Begum, a senior researcher in the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent thatIran’s morality police “could have their powers” removed because of the backlash they are facing.Her comments come after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody in mid-September.Ms Amini was detained by the morality police for allegedly infringing Iran’s stringent rules on hijabs, sparking almost two weeks of protests.Women’s rights are...
