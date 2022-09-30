ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

candgnews.com

Next hosts Birmingham’s Big Night Out

BIRMINGHAM — Join Birmingham Next in enjoying the music, food and ambiance of the big band era at Birmingham’s Big Night Out. Next is a 50 and older community center located in Birmingham and includes surrounding communities, including Beverly Hills, Franklin and Bingham Farms. “This is an inaugural...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
candgnews.com

Comedy night to help families meet basic furniture needs

METRO DETROIT — Local residents are invited to enjoy a night of laughs for a serious cause. The nonprofit Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan will host its 12th annual comedy night fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. Tickets cost $75 per person and include a buffet dinner, live auction and 50/50 raffle, as well as a comedy show.
ROYAL OAK, MI
candgnews.com

This junction was jamming

Jammin’ at the Junction was put on by the Roseville Downtown Development Authority. Eric LaFata, of LaFata Auto Body, is a DDA member and coordinated the event. Ron Fuller, a 1983 Roseville High School graduate, arrives at Jammin’ at the Junction with his 1924 Ford Model T with cutouts of the comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy “seated” in the rear.
ROSEVILLE, MI
candgnews.com

Cities prepare for Halloween season with downtown events

OAKLAND COUNTY — Local cities in Oakland County are preparing to put on their Halloween events and give residents and children a chance to show off their costumes, get candy and have fun. Ferndale. From Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, the Ferndale Downtown Development Authority will be hosting its...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Art show, auction to shine light on foster care services

SOUTHFIELD — Local artists will perform dance, poetry, songs, music and more at an upcoming event that will highlight awareness for those receiving foster care services, as well as those aging out of the system, with the goal of driving more resources their way. Fostering the Arts 2, organized...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
candgnews.com

Local Ironman women strive to compete

ROCHESTER — In a commitment that consists of competing in one of the most difficult competitions in the world, four local women have strived to not only set goals, but inspire others along the way. “Tell me I can’t do it and let me prove you wrong,” Tara Berens...
ROCHESTER, MI
candgnews.com

Activists with local roots promote ovarian cancer awareness

STERLING HEIGHTS — Donovan Lowe, of Sterling Heights, remembers what it was like last year when his mother got strange symptoms of stomach pain and bloating. His family quickly learned, in June 2021, that she had late-stage ovarian cancer. “Through the whole time, I was trying to hold the...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
candgnews.com

De La Salle students give it a clean sweep

WARREN — The 160 football players at De La Salle Collegiate High School were on a mission Sept. 16. They met up at Woodside Bible Church in Warren, and grabbed some garbage bags, rakes and brooms, and cleaned up several neighborhoods throughout the city. In groups, and with several...
WARREN, MI
candgnews.com

Scholarships to carry forward legacy of Novi graduate and girlfriend who drowned

NOVI — A scholarship has been created in the wake of the tragic deaths of a 2018 Novi High School graduate and his girlfriend in early August. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, drowned in Lake Michigan, near South Haven, Aug. 8 along with Emily MacDonald, 19, Ernster’s longtime girlfriend. The couple had been enjoying the last day of a family vacation before returning to school and work. Ernster was working for an engineering firm in Wisconsin, having just graduated from Michigan State University, and MacDonald, from Columbus, Michigan, was to return to MSU to continue her study of veterinary medicine.
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

SHPD officers run through state to fund Special Olympics

STERLING HEIGHTS — When it comes to carrying the torch for people who have special needs, Sterling Heights police officers have been taking no shortcuts. Seven members of the Sterling Heights Police Department recently did just that Sept. 12-16 when they participated in Michigan’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, a multiday relay race that spans both of the state’s peninsulas.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
candgnews.com

Meet the candidates running for state House District 8

LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
HAZEL PARK, MI
candgnews.com

California woman sentenced for attempted encounter with Novi teen

NOVI — A California woman was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court Sept. 29 for attempting to have sex with a teenage boy from Novi in April. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 32, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive activity as part of a plea agreement Sept. 8. In exchange for her plea, a second charge of using a computer to commit a crime was dropped. Each of the charges carried up to 20 years in prison.
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
candgnews.com

New Village business to serve fresh baked goods and cider

GROSSE POINTE CITY — For anyone who likes fresh cupcakes, cider, doughnuts and bagels, a new business with all those things — and more — is coming to The Village this fall. Bakehouse 46 will be opening in the next few weeks at 17118 Kercheval Ave. in...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
candgnews.com

Pleasant Ridge reviewing installation of lights at dog park

PLEASANT RIDGE — Pleasant Ridge is looking into installing lights at its dog park at Gainsboro Park. At its Sept. 13 meeting, the City Commission held a discussion on putting in lights at the dog park, which is located at the north end of Gainsboro Park. According to City Manager James Breuckman, Pleasant Ridge received a petition from residents to add lights at the dog park so that the area can be used for longer periods of time.
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
candgnews.com

Warren resident collects hole-in-one at Maple Lane

WARREN — Warren resident Paul Bey earned a hole-in-one at Maple Lane Golf Club on Sept. 20 during an early morning round. As conditions proved to be colder than usual and the green showcased some frost, Bey went a club up from his usual approach on hole No. 2.
WARREN, MI
candgnews.com

No threats found following lockdown at Stoney Creek High

ROCHESTER HILLS — Claims of weapons on campus at Stoney Creek High School Sept. 20 were “unfounded,” according to officials. The school was put on lockdown after the alarm system was “inadvertently activated” sometime around 11:48 a.m., according to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, MI
candgnews.com

Organization tool earns statewide grant for Parcells teachers

GROSSE POINTE FARMS/WOODS — It might sound like a simple thing, but a folder is making a world of difference for fifth graders at one Grosse Pointe public school. A 10-in-1 folder that had been used successfully with fifth graders at Maire Elementary School in the past was something that three teachers at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods decided to try with their fifth graders when they saw students struggling to stay organized. Fifth graders used to be in the elementary schools but were shifted into middle school about three years ago, when the Grosse Pointe Public School System closed a couple of schools to address budgetary issues.
GROSSE POINTE, MI

