Westfield, MA

Meet the candidates running for state House District 8

LEFT: Mike McFall is the current mayor pro tem of Hazel Park. He is the Democratic candidate for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Erin Sanchez. RIGHT: Robert Noble, of Madison Heights, is running as a Republican for the 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes.
HAZEL PARK, MI
Comedy night to help families meet basic furniture needs

METRO DETROIT — Local residents are invited to enjoy a night of laughs for a serious cause. The nonprofit Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan will host its 12th annual comedy night fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. Tickets cost $75 per person and include a buffet dinner, live auction and 50/50 raffle, as well as a comedy show.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Care facilities put out call for volunteers and staff

METRO DETROIT — Many hospice and assisted living facilities are putting out a call for volunteers and staff to help them care for those in need. Alana Knoppow, the volunteer manager for Hospice of Michigan, as well as Arbor Hospice, said that the volunteer rates have plummeted since the pandemic and have yet to rise again.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI

