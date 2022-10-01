Going Overseas! Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Hit Up Same Parisian Hotel HOURS APART During Fashion Week After Getting Cozy In NYC

Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA; Spread Pictures / MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at the same Parisian hotel during Fashion Week after fueling romance rumors with their PDA-filled NYC outing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The supermodel was photographed arriving at the Royal Monceau around 10 PM on Thursday, hours before the A-list actor was spotted discreetly making his exit from the same building around 1 AM, going on to party the night away at some local hotspots.

Following his fun evening out, DiCaprio reportedly returned to his own room at the Costes Hotel.

The sightings fuel theories that Hadid and DiCaprio's relationship is heating up.

Earlier this month, the duo both ventured to Casa Cipriani, where DiCaprio's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol threw a bash in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that DiCaprio recently split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone after four years together following her 25th birthday celebrations.

While their breakup was said to be cordial, sources told RadarOnline.com the Don't Look Up star was fighting with his former flame over who gets to keep the Siberian huskies they adopted together during the pandemic.

"Neither will give them up and are trying to arrange some type of co-parenting where she'll have the dogs for a while and then he'll have them. Neither one is happy about it," claimed the sources.

Since they parted ways, the Titanic heartthrob appears to be moving on romantically amid reports he has set his sights on Hadid.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source revealed. "They've been seen hanging out with groups of people."

Meanwhile, another well-placed insider said they are "taking it slow."

As rumors continue to swirl, Hadid got back to work by hitting the runway for the Messika Fashion Show as her former flame Zayn Malik hit the unfollow button on Instagram.

The exes, who share 2-year-old daughter Khai, called it quits in October 2021.

"They are not together right now," a family friend shared not long after their breakup drama made headlines. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."