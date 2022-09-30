Read full article on original website
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric vehicles of September 2022
In a world where sustainability is running on everyone’s mind, and the consumption of fossil fuels is quite literally looked down upon – Electric vehicles have been slowly and steadily taking over the world! Electric vehicles ditch the age-old fossil fuels and instead run on large traction battery packs which are in turn powered via charging equipment. They may not run on engines, but they still manage to be sleek, swift, and powerful. And, we’ve curated a collection of EV designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From an electric train with a transparent panoramic roof to a MUJI x Honda electric bike – these innovative and groundbreaking automotives promise to be the future of urban commute and automobiles!
Wireless charging may be the future of electric vehicles
Science YouTuber Matt Ferrell loves clean energy as can be seen by his many videos on the matter. You may remember this clip where he discussed if solar panels were worth it after four years or this episode where he explained how a sand battery for renewables worked. In this...
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
Carscoops
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles
Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
makeuseof.com
What's the Average Price of an Electric Car in 2022?
Electric cars have become incredibly popular over the last decade. The popularity of Tesla was instrumental in bringing electric cars into the spotlight, and the company still commands the lion's share of the market. Other brands like Rivian have followed suit, with their stock prices soaring after the release of...
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Do Gas-Powered Cars Lose Driving Range in Cold Weather Like EVs Do?
Winter driving affects vehicles differently. Here's a look at whether gas-powered cars lose driving range in cold weather as EVs do. The post Do Gas-Powered Cars Lose Driving Range in Cold Weather Like EVs Do? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota On Track To Deliver 500K Electrified Vehicles In U.S. in 2022
Toyota’s hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles should push the brand past 500,000 units this year in the American market. Like all manufacturers’, Toyota’s business has been impacted by shortages during this very unusual period. However, the company continues to deliver more fuel-efficient and affordable cars, trucks, and SUVs than any other brand. Lexus is also having a strong year, with two of its most important green models growing in sales, and the just-released RX plug-in hybrid adding volume to an already long list of models the premium brand provides.
Citroen releases new electric car made of recycled material
Citroen has unveiled a new battery electric concept car made from recycled materials to cut its carbon footprint and manufacturing costs.The French carmaker says the new model - named “oli” and pronounced all-e, for all-electric - will help make electric vehicles more accessible and practical for families.In a video shared by Citroen, the vehicle looks rather unconventional, featuring a boxy silhouette and vertical windshield.The “oli” weighs around 1,000 kg, has a top speed of 110kmh and can be recharged to 80 per cent in less than half an hour.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Groundbreaking all-electric plane takes first flightComedian Jack Barry on why monogamy is outdatedGroundbreaking all-electric plane takes first flight
What Is One-Pedal Driving?
Rob StumpfRegenerative braking reduces the need to stop with the brake pedal.
Do Electric Cars Need Oxygen Sensors?
Here's a look at whether or not electric vehicles (EVs) require oxygen sensors in the same way gas-powered cars do. The post Do Electric Cars Need Oxygen Sensors? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
