In a world where sustainability is running on everyone’s mind, and the consumption of fossil fuels is quite literally looked down upon – Electric vehicles have been slowly and steadily taking over the world! Electric vehicles ditch the age-old fossil fuels and instead run on large traction battery packs which are in turn powered via charging equipment. They may not run on engines, but they still manage to be sleek, swift, and powerful. And, we’ve curated a collection of EV designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From an electric train with a transparent panoramic roof to a MUJI x Honda electric bike – these innovative and groundbreaking automotives promise to be the future of urban commute and automobiles!

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO