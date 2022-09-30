Read full article on original website
WGAL
Rep. Doug Mastriano launches $1 million ad campaign
On Monday, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, launched a $1 million ad campaign. The campaign will feature a 60-second and 30-second ad, which will be distributed on TV and digital platforms. The ads will highlight Mastriano's leadership style, including his work to protect his soldiers and his ability...
echo-pilot.com
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
wskg.org
Some Pennsylvania counties will let voters fix mail-in ballot issues this election
(WITF) – A Pennsylvania state court has ruled mail-in voters can be allowed to fix small issues with their ballots before they’re counted – but not all counties may offer the option during the midterms. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ruled in a 58-page opinion against the...
thecentersquare.com
Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District
“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Guest Editorial… Pennsylvania voters: Register to vote for key midterm election
The Pennsylvania midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for governor and U.S. senator, among other elected offices. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is unable to run for re-election due to term limit restrictions. If Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano wins, Republicans...
Washington Examiner
GOP tries to tie Biden's green agenda around Fetterman's neck in Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pennsylvania — Republicans are out to tie the green climate policies backed by President Joe Biden and other liberals in Congress around John Fetterman's neck, hoping it'll help sink the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor in a race that could decide the balance of the Senate. Fetterman has distanced himself...
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
delawarevalleynews.com
Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally
Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
WGAL
Josh Shapiro has big advantage in fundraising in Pennsylvania's governor race
Millions of dollars have poured into Pennsylvania's governor race, but one candidate is enjoying an advantage in fundraising. Democrat Josh Shapiro has a big edge over Republican Doug Mastriano. Shapiro's campaign this week reported $10.9 million on hand after raising more than $25 million in the last three months. Mastriano's...
Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pa. chief justice passes away; gov. issues statement
Governor Tom Wolf has issued a statement regarding the death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pennsylvania state lawmakers act soon
Supporters say the bill will allow medical providers to spend more time on care rather than fighting with insurance companies, but time is running out to pass it before the session ends. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
wtae.com
Gov. Wolf announces $5 million to organizations targeted by hate crimes
"Hate has no place here in Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday. He announced the availability of $5 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for nonprofit organizations that are frequently targeted by hate crimes. Wolf signed House bill 859 in November 2019, creating the Nonprofit Security...
iheart.com
Deceased Voters' Bill Passes State House
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls has passed the state House of Representatives. House Bill 143 passed with a unanimous vote of 201-to-zero Tuesday. The measure also mandates a monthly report of voters to be removed. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit that claimed there were 21-thousand deceased voters listed on active rolls.
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
