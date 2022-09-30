ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

Related
WGAL

Rep. Doug Mastriano launches $1 million ad campaign

On Monday, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, launched a $1 million ad campaign. The campaign will feature a 60-second and 30-second ad, which will be distributed on TV and digital platforms. The ads will highlight Mastriano's leadership style, including his work to protect his soldiers and his ability...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District

“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally

Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Politics State#Democratic#Action News#Rnc#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
wtae.com

Gov. Wolf announces $5 million to organizations targeted by hate crimes

"Hate has no place here in Pennsylvania," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday. He announced the availability of $5 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for nonprofit organizations that are frequently targeted by hate crimes. Wolf signed House bill 859 in November 2019, creating the Nonprofit Security...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Deceased Voters' Bill Passes State House

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls has passed the state House of Representatives. House Bill 143 passed with a unanimous vote of 201-to-zero Tuesday. The measure also mandates a monthly report of voters to be removed. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit that claimed there were 21-thousand deceased voters listed on active rolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy