Foster PR’s and Takes 2nd at Newton
Right from the gun both the Liberal girls and boys cross country team never slowed down. With. season PR’s and life time PR’s the athletes competed to the very end of the races. Liberal Girls. and Boys would finish 3rd place on both sides out of 12 teams....
Liberal Girls Tennis Competes at WAC
Liberal competed in the Western Athletic Conference tennis tournament Monday at Dodge City. The tournament was a round robin format with schools involved being Garden, Dodge, Hays, Great Bend, and Liberal. Liberals team consisted of #1 singles Ava Maxwell who finished 0-4, but playing extremely well against top opponents in Dodge and Garden. #2 singles sophomore Kaylee Velasquez finished 0-4, but still gaining a lot of experience along the way and showing great determination in her first WAC tournament. The #1 doubles team of Lanee Harp & Arely Molina finished 2-2 being able to upset Dodge City in their final match to secure 3rd place and bring home some hardware. The #2 doubles team of Amy Nguyen & Kellyn Phan finished 1-3 and were able to secure a win against Great Bend, finishing 4th overall. Liberal finished 5th overall as a team. Next up liberal will compete at regionals in Garden City on October 7th.
Garden City stuns Dodge City, wins 40-7 in longtime rivalry
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was a confidence boosting kind of night as Garden City rolled to a dominant victory over a longtime conference foe. Ty Perry ran for a season high 123 yards and added two touchdowns through the air, Darshun Williams reeled in two interceptions including an 85-yard pick-six, and the Broncbusters annihilated Dodge City, 40-7 on Saturday night at Broncobuster Stadium. It was Garden City’s eighth consecutive victory over their rivals from the east, improving their overall mark to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
Seward Bounces Back with Win at Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. – Seward County Community College defeats Dodge City Community College 3-1 on Monday night. The recently ranked No. 15 Lady Saint went on to win the first two sets 25-16, 25-17 but fell in the third set 25-16 and closed out the match with a 25-20 fourth set victory. With the victory, the Lady Saints improve to 18-5 on the season and 8-1 in the KJCCC.
“Bring the Heat” Salsa Showdown to Benefit Bright Futures
The Sigma Alpha Sorority will once again be looking for the best salsa in the area, during its Annual Salsa Showdown. The event will be held on Saturday, October 8th at the Liberal Country Club and is open to everyone. The evening will start with the Salsa Sampling of the...
Patricia Katherine “Pat” Hibler
Patricia Katherine “Pat” Hibler, 83, of Liberal, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center. She was born on November 19, 1938, to Frank and Lillian (Wilson) Friesen at Ogden, UT. Pat worked many years as a Dispatcher for Seward County Sheriff Dept. She enjoyed...
Stanley Lee Leek
Stanley Lee Leek, 62, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home in Ulysses, Kansas. The son of Tommy Lee and Doris Lorene (Foster) Leek, he was born March 11, 1960, in Amarillo, Texas. Stanley enjoyed watching football and Nascar racing. His biggest joy in life was his grandchildren.
Zola Marie Kessler
Zola Marie Kessler, age 84, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at her home in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on October 6, 1937, the daughter of Jack and Della (Drake) Carruth in Ralston, Oklahoma. Zola graduated high school in 1955 from Blackwell, Oklahoma. On December 14, 1957, she was united...
Garden City firefighter treated and released after single story structure fire
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed a single-story residence with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Crews made entry into east side of the structure for fire attack. The fire was deemed under control at approximately 11:10 a.m.
Firefighter injured in Garden City fire
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A firefighter is recovering after being injured in a fire in Garden City Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the Garden City Fire Department says it happened around 9:45 a.m. when crews were called to a home in the 900 block of 9th St. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke […]
Early Morning Accident Injures Liberal Teen
On Monday, October 3rd, at about 2:09 am, officers of the Liberal Police department, responded to 1395 E Pine Street for a report of a one-vehicle rollover accident. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a black GMC Sierra, driven by a 17-year-old male, upside down in a ditch. The driver was unconscious but breathing. The Officer and LFD pulled the driver from the driver’s side rear door.
Gun found in student’s car outside Garden City HS, investigation underway
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation at Garden City High School follows the discovery of an unloaded gun in a student’s vehicle. The Garden City Police Department reported being notified about a social media post “depicting a Garden City High School student with a firearm on campus.”
Two Resurfacing Projects to Begin in Clark County
Traffic changes are scheduled to start, Monday, October 10, along U.S. 283 from the Kansas/Oklahoma state line north to the south junction of U.S. 283/U.S.160 and along U.S. 183 from the Kansas/Oklahoma state line north U.S. 160/U.S. 183/K-34 junction. U.S. 183 and U.S. 283 traffic will be reduced to one...
Garden City Police warn about T-shirt scam
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving T-shirt sales. The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts. Police say it’s not them and […]
Seward County Commission Approves Appeal of Zoning Administrator
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the appeal of the Zoning Administrators decision and will allow the construction of a 5400-square-foot accessory building. Commissioners Proclaimed October 2-7, 2022 as National 4-H week in Seward County, and since MCH requires the services of a licensed...
Changes Coming To US 83 Resurfacing Project
This is the latest from the Kansas Department of Transportation to the resurfacing project along U.S. 83 in Seward County,. The traffic change will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The overpass bridge will be open to normal traffic. The contractor will relocate the traffic lights north of the...
Traffic Stop in Sublette Results in Arrests
On Saturday, October 1st at 05:30 pm, a traffic stop was conducted by the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department, just off of US Highway 56 near Jennie Ave. in Sublette. Luis Edwardo Gonzales and Ginger Marie Espinoza both of Santa Fe, New Mexico were arrested and charged with Possession of stolen property, Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person felony, Possession of marijuana and Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and multiple traffic infractions.
