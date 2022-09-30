Liberal competed in the Western Athletic Conference tennis tournament Monday at Dodge City. The tournament was a round robin format with schools involved being Garden, Dodge, Hays, Great Bend, and Liberal. Liberals team consisted of #1 singles Ava Maxwell who finished 0-4, but playing extremely well against top opponents in Dodge and Garden. #2 singles sophomore Kaylee Velasquez finished 0-4, but still gaining a lot of experience along the way and showing great determination in her first WAC tournament. The #1 doubles team of Lanee Harp & Arely Molina finished 2-2 being able to upset Dodge City in their final match to secure 3rd place and bring home some hardware. The #2 doubles team of Amy Nguyen & Kellyn Phan finished 1-3 and were able to secure a win against Great Bend, finishing 4th overall. Liberal finished 5th overall as a team. Next up liberal will compete at regionals in Garden City on October 7th.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO