LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotic smuggling attempt north of Laredo, Texas. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles into a vehicle. Agents responded to the area and encountered the vehicle near the banks of the Rio Grande. Several individuals fled the area back across the river into Mexico.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO