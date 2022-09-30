Read full article on original website
Related
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecountrycook.net
Easy Apple Pie Cookies
These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
Epicurious
29 Easy Fall Soups to Cook and Eat All Week Long
Hearty fall soup recipes are soothing and comforting, keeping you warm as temperatures begin to drop. But they also make this busy season so much easier—a big pot of soup can be dinner for days, especially if you happen to have some good bread for dipping. (Or even some grilled cheese sandwiches on the side.) Below, you'll find the soup recipes we're most excited to cook this fall, including cauliflower soup, hearty bean soups, and tons of silky squash soups with all the best toppings. Grab your Dutch oven and join us.
The internet's favorite chocolate chip cookie
These miraculous cookies are somehow even easier, faster, and — I'll say it — better than the recipe on the back of the chocolate chip bag. There is no waiting, no ambiguity — is my butter soft enough? room temp eggs . . . even when it's 90°F? — about when to pass go. (Butter: Cold from the fridge. Eggs: Cold from the fridge. Go!)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
thespruceeats.com
Apple Turnovers
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) An apple turnover a day keeps the blues away? It's hard to argue with that. The OG of turnovers came from, no surprise here, France. According to lore, in 1630 an epidemic had taken over in the North-West region of France, and the Chatelaine, or lady of the town, handed out flour, butter, and apples to the entire village to raise their spirits. And thus, the chausson aux pommes was born. Meaning apple slipper in French, it was named so for its resemblance to a modern-day Croc. It wasn't until the mid-1800s that Americans started to make these flaky handheld pies in the shape of a triangle.
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Quesadilla
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This air fryer quesadilla recipe is the BEST and ONLY way to make a quesadilla. A perfectly crisp tortilla on the outside bursting with cheesy goodness on the inside, you will love how easy you can make a quesadilla in just minutes!
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
thepioneerwoman.com
Peanut Butter Fudge
Why don't sweet treats like peanut butter fudge make it into our rotation of easy no-bake desserts more often? Even though it's made from ingredients you probably already have in your pantry and takes no time to throw together, homemade fudge just feels more special. Make it around the holidays as a Christmas dessert and it'll feel as special as decorating the tree or kissing under the mistletoe (call it a sweet Christmas tradition). The secret to great fudge is to get your pan fully prepped before cooking the sugar mixture; you want to be ready to pour the moment it's ready so you get soft fudge and not chewy caramel. The chocolate drizzle is optional here, but if using, be sure to add it after slicing the fudge so it doesn't break off once set. Gift this fudge to the peanut butter lovers in your family—just don't be surprised if they ask for it every year!
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Vanilla Pudding
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. If you’re looking for a tried and true vanilla pudding recipe, this is it! This homemade vanilla pudding is perfectly sweet, silky smooth, and really easy to make!. When...
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
Allrecipes.com
Blackberry Cobbler with Frozen Blackberries
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, gently stir the frozen blackberries together with 2 tablespoons sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Spread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
Comments / 0