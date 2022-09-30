Hocking county – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Hocking County around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, a single vehicle has left the roadway and rolled over in the area of Possum Hollow road and 33. One person has been reported to have been ejected and there are possibly two people inside the vehicle entrapped.

HOCKING COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO