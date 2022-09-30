Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Rollover Crash one Ejected in Hocking County
Hocking county – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Hocking County around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. According to early reports, a single vehicle has left the roadway and rolled over in the area of Possum Hollow road and 33. One person has been reported to have been ejected and there are possibly two people inside the vehicle entrapped.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County authorities release name of woman killed in car crash
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name of the victim in a fatal accident Friday afternoon on U.S. 50 at Montgomery Hill Road. The deceased is Bridget Nichole Willis, 36, of Walker, Chief Deputy G.M. Deem said. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.
WTAP
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual killed in the motor vehicle crash on Friday, September 30. Bridget Nichole Willis, 36, of Walker, West Virginia, was identified according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. In a release from the...
Roane County bridge closed for replacement
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clendenin man reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a Clendenin man has been reported missing. Deputies say John Gatten, Jr., 34 of Clendenin, was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving his home on West Union Road. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with the license plate number […]
WTAP
Law enforcement on scene of car wreck on Route 50
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Route 50 near Montgomery Hill Road around 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to dispatchers. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, law enforcement is trying to divert traffic at this time. Traffic going westbound...
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
One killed in U.S. 50 traffic accident
WALKER – One woman was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) at Montgomery Hill Road. A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the deputies of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
wchstv.com
Man charged in Putnam County after accused of attacking his sister with a machete
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was charged in Putnam County after he threatened to cut his sister’s arms and legs off with a machete and she shot him in the leg with a pistol after he lunged at her with the weapon. Jeffery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
WTAP
Victim’s name identified in deadly shooting
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ)- POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ)- The Pomeroy Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. Officers say Dwayne Qualls died from a gunshot. The shooting happened Friday evening in the 100 block of Spring Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Investigators arrested Wayne Leib in connection with the death...
ycitynews.com
ZFD responds to house fire Friday
Zanesville Fire Department responded to a residential structural fire late Friday afternoon. Initial reports appear to show that the home was empty at the time the call came in. According to scanner traffic, the report of a fire came in at around 5:50 p.m. Friday, the caller notifying dispatch that...
Person of interest arrested in Ohio for ‘possible homicide’ in Mason, WV
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust
Nelsonville – Nelsonville police were able to get some drugs off the street on 9/30/22. According to Police 09:41 PM Officers performed a vehicle stop on US 33 on a vehicle with no visible plate. Due to criminal indicators observed at the time of stop, K9 Attila was released for a free air sniff of the vehicle to which Attila positively indicated on the driver’s side door.
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
Comments / 0