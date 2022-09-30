ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

No. 3 Herd Men’s Soccer Hosts Robert Morris Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 3 Marshall University men's soccer team (5-1-2) is set to play host to the Robert Morris Colonials (3-5-1) on Tuesday at Hoops Family Field. The match is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: Statbroadcast. HAVE...
