Read full article on original website
Related
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Golf Tied for Fourth After Opening Two Rounds at Butler Fall Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marshall University women's golf team is tied for fourth as sophomore Emily McLatchey is tied for third after the first two rounds at the Butler Fall Classic on Monday. "I saw some good things today from each player," Herd women's golf head coach Brooke Burkhammer...
herdzone.com
No. 3 Herd Men’s Soccer Hosts Robert Morris Tuesday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 3 Marshall University men's soccer team (5-1-2) is set to play host to the Robert Morris Colonials (3-5-1) on Tuesday at Hoops Family Field. The match is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: Statbroadcast. HAVE...
herdzone.com
Bilby, Jones in Top 20 after First Two Rounds at Georgia State Invitational
DULUTH, Ga. – The Marshall University men's golf team closed out the first two rounds at the Georgia State Invitational on Monday with senior Tyler Jones and sophomore Ryan Bilby finishing tied for 18th after the first 36 holes. "Tyler and Ryan got off to a good start today...
Comments / 0