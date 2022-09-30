ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
hk-now.com

H.M.S. Pinafore Sails into Deep River on October 15th and 16th

Submitted by Richard Tecca, Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (October 3, 2022) — The Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society will present H.M.S. Pinafore in three performances on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center at Valley Regional High School in Deep River. Actors,...
DEEP RIVER, CT
WTNH

Man shot, killed on Orange Street: Hartford PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was shot and killed on Orange Street early Wednesday morning. Officers said that around 12:30 a.m., they responded to two notifications of shots being fired at the scene. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute. Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side. There are no word on injuries at this time. Officials...
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
hk-now.com

Cross Country 2022: HKHS Shines at Invitational Meet

(October 4, 2022) –— On October 1, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth High School boys and girls cross country teams continued their season as they traveled to Montgomery, New York to compete at the first annual New York Night Time Showcase sponsored by New Balance. The Boys Varsity team...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Cross Country 2022: HKHS Undefeated in First Dual Meet

(October 2, 2022)— On September 28, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth boys and girls cross country teams began their dual meet season as they traveled to Totoket Park in North Branford to compete in the Large School league meet against Valley Regional, Morgan, North Branford and Cromwell. Both teams went...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Sustainability Committee: Food (Scraps) for Thought

(October 2, 2022) —First of all, apologies to all participants, as we did have a glitch in the Blue Earth Compost pick-up schedule for a couple of weeks in early September. For some reason, there was no pick-up around Labor Day weekend and, since all nine bins we had were filled, the Transfer Station staff had to shut down the Food Scrap pick-up. A new driver was hired and he didn’t get the route down pat, so another week, the same thing happened. We apologize for this. We now have a total of eleven bins, and Blue Earth assures us this won’t happen again.
HADDAM, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
NORWICH, CT

