(October 2, 2022) —First of all, apologies to all participants, as we did have a glitch in the Blue Earth Compost pick-up schedule for a couple of weeks in early September. For some reason, there was no pick-up around Labor Day weekend and, since all nine bins we had were filled, the Transfer Station staff had to shut down the Food Scrap pick-up. A new driver was hired and he didn’t get the route down pat, so another week, the same thing happened. We apologize for this. We now have a total of eleven bins, and Blue Earth assures us this won’t happen again.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO