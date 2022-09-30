Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
Eyewitness News
Southington Apple Harvest Festival delays opening due to weather
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Southington Apple Harvest Festival delayed its opening time on Saturday. The festival will be open at 4:00 pm, and the fireworks display has been postponed to next Saturday. Event runners say the event was delayed because of Hurricane Ian. The Apple Fritters booth will be...
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
hk-now.com
H.M.S. Pinafore Sails into Deep River on October 15th and 16th
Submitted by Richard Tecca, Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (October 3, 2022) — The Connecticut Gilbert & Sullivan Society will present H.M.S. Pinafore in three performances on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, 2022 in the Performing Arts Center at Valley Regional High School in Deep River. Actors,...
Man shot, killed on Orange Street: Hartford PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was shot and killed on Orange Street early Wednesday morning. Officers said that around 12:30 a.m., they responded to two notifications of shots being fired at the scene. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim […]
One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
Feeding Hills man facing second degree manslaughter charge for deadly I-91 crash
A Feeding Hills man is facing a charge of second degree manslaughter after turning himself in to Connecticut State Police Monday for a deadly car accident that occurred nearly one year ago.
Eyewitness News
Rollover crash closes Wolcott Road
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious collision closed a local road in Wolcott Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle collision during the morning commute. Emergency crews arrived to find 1 vehicle rolled over on its’ side. There are no word on injuries at this time. Officials...
Eyewitness News
RAW VIDEO: East Windsor crash scene
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown. A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Updated: 1 hour ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian.
hk-now.com
Cross Country 2022: HKHS Shines at Invitational Meet
(October 4, 2022) –— On October 1, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth High School boys and girls cross country teams continued their season as they traveled to Montgomery, New York to compete at the first annual New York Night Time Showcase sponsored by New Balance. The Boys Varsity team...
hk-now.com
Cross Country 2022: HKHS Undefeated in First Dual Meet
(October 2, 2022)— On September 28, 2022, the Haddam Killingworth boys and girls cross country teams began their dual meet season as they traveled to Totoket Park in North Branford to compete in the Large School league meet against Valley Regional, Morgan, North Branford and Cromwell. Both teams went...
hk-now.com
Haddam Sustainability Committee: Food (Scraps) for Thought
(October 2, 2022) —First of all, apologies to all participants, as we did have a glitch in the Blue Earth Compost pick-up schedule for a couple of weeks in early September. For some reason, there was no pick-up around Labor Day weekend and, since all nine bins we had were filled, the Transfer Station staff had to shut down the Food Scrap pick-up. A new driver was hired and he didn’t get the route down pat, so another week, the same thing happened. We apologize for this. We now have a total of eleven bins, and Blue Earth assures us this won’t happen again.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Driver issued infraction for causing tractor trailer to crash in East Windsor
State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Driver dies in Springfield car accident
A man died after crashing into a tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield early Saturday morning.
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
Register Citizen
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
