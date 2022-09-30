People are jumping for joy at American Conservatory Theater. It happens a lot during performances of the sinuous production of “Passengers,” now playing through Oct. 9. There’s also joy in the fact that last month’s opening night was not just the start of the first full season of A.C.T. performances since the onslaught of COVID-19 but also the start of performances at the newly minted Toni Rembe Theater.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO