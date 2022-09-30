ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco awarded $117 million for three affordable housing projects

San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed's office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd., 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
San Francisco Examiner

Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism'

After two years of being cooped up indoors and online, San Francisco has been on a festival bender. The return of famous events like Outside Lands, the Portola Music Festival, Folsom Street Fair and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have put the heart and soul of The City back in the right place — convening to celebrate the art and culture scenes that make S.F. unique.
San Francisco Examiner

A.C.T.'s Geary Theater changes name

People are jumping for joy at American Conservatory Theater. It happens a lot during performances of the sinuous production of “Passengers,” now playing through Oct. 9. There’s also joy in the fact that last month’s opening night was not just the start of the first full season of A.C.T. performances since the onslaught of COVID-19 but also the start of performances at the newly minted Toni Rembe Theater.
