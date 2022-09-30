Read full article on original website
San Francisco awarded $117 million for three affordable housing projects
San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed's office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd., 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
New "Vicha Ratanapakdee Way" commemorates beloved Thai grandfather killed in 2021
Last year, San Franciscan’s were shaken by a hate crime that resulted in the death of 84 year old man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, who moved to The City from Thailand. This weekend, the beloved grandfather’s legacy was immortalized in his Anza Vista neighborhood. Sonora Lane, in the Richmond District,...
45th Mill Valley Film Festival hosts fiery, quirky, investigative films about life in the Bay Area
The glamorous Mill Valley Film Festival is here, featuring some of the fall’s biggest and most-talked-about movies. But the festival’s lineup of local movies — both shot locally or made by local talent — is equally impressive. The 45th festival offers 12 feature-length fiilms and 18...
Haight-Ashbury Festival returns: 'Peace, Love, Happiness & Humanism'
After two years of being cooped up indoors and online, San Francisco has been on a festival bender. The return of famous events like Outside Lands, the Portola Music Festival, Folsom Street Fair and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have put the heart and soul of The City back in the right place — convening to celebrate the art and culture scenes that make S.F. unique.
A.C.T.'s Geary Theater changes name
People are jumping for joy at American Conservatory Theater. It happens a lot during performances of the sinuous production of “Passengers,” now playing through Oct. 9. There’s also joy in the fact that last month’s opening night was not just the start of the first full season of A.C.T. performances since the onslaught of COVID-19 but also the start of performances at the newly minted Toni Rembe Theater.
