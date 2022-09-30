Read full article on original website
FMCG Packaging Market Expected to Reach $901.2 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.70% CAGR during assessment period 2022-2027
The global FMCG packaging market reached a value of US$ 672.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 901.2 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% (2022-2027). The latest research study “FMCG Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”...
Digital Camera Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Digital Camera Market Size To Reach A Value Of USD 9.78 Billion By 2027. The ‘Global Digital Camera Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global digital camera market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type and major regions.
Mainz Biomed Best-In-Class Cancer Screening Diagnostics Tap Into Billion Dollar Market Opportunities ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock has done something over the past few days that few stocks have been able to match- trade higher. And with its decoupling putting a technical uptrend into motion, the best part of recent trading could be that it’s the precursor of more to come. In fact, the more this thinly traded molecular genetics diagnostics company makes it to investor radar screens, the more likely it solidifies the presumption that MYNZ stock’s path of least resistance is higher.
Wall St posts third straight quarterly loss as inflation weighs, recession looms
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed the books on its steepest September decline in two decades on Friday, skidding across the finish line of a tumultuous quarter fraught with historically hot inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears.
Announcement of Training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by The Global Stem Cells Group
Recently, the Global Stem Cells Group announced plans to teach physicians the value and process behind incorporating regenerative medicine into their own clinical practices. MIAMI – 4 Octocber, 2022 – Global Stem Cells Group, a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians that are working together to cure diseases and relieve human pain through the advancement of the field of regenerative medicine, announced today a plan of training in Fort Lauderdale on November 4th and 5th. This training aims to equip physicians with the value and knowledge behind incorporating regenerative medicine into their own clinical practice. Benito Novas, CEO of GSCG, is confident that the event will bring together a group of:
US News and World Report
Apple Supplier Foxconn 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Q4 Outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global...
Nation Health MD Delivers Safe and Natural Alternatives by Unlocking the Metabolic Forces of Nature
Superior all-natural, evidence-based therapeutic nutraceuticals activate cellular mechanisms to help optimize energy and metabolic organ system functions. October 4th, 2022 – Traditional western medical methods have become a business and failed their people. Witnessing the devastation of friends and loved ones struck by illness or disease drives Nation Health MD’s determination to carve a new path.
Solid Contract Launches Auditing Program for Blockchain Products
This company lets project owners and companies test their smart contracts and penetration checks, helping them debug codes. Solid Contract, a technology company, announces today the launch of its auditing program for blockchain products. The program, called Smart Contract Audition, provides a thorough security audit of a company’s smart contract and blockchain code to discover their weaknesses and provide recommendations for their correction. This project is done in collaboration with the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
Wide Range of Vehicle Services and Finance Solutions with Cryptocurrency Platform, Plus Mobile Apps and Wellness Product Divisions: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)
Multiple Subsidiaries in Finance, Mobile Apps & Wellness Sectors. iMobile Solutions Vehicle Service Selected by Winter Haven, FL Country Club. ZAGMotoX Motor Sports Company Signed as iMobile Solutions Client. Leon County, FL Sheriff’s Dept. Joins Municipal Lease Program. Cryptocurrency Payment Platform Launched with a Range of Options. Sparta Commercial...
SpectrumX: Enhances facilities as trials and momentum accelerates
SpectrumX are leaders in patented formulations of HOCl. A healthcare and pharmaceutical company has revealed major upgrades at its Cheshire production facility. SpectrumX said a recent revamp at its base in Knutsford will allow it to move forward for production of the pharmaceutical drug substance, SPC-069, for clinical trials. Key...
Touchpoint Group’s Banking App Analytics and Insights Reporting: Now Available on Temenos Exchange
Prioritize where to invest resources in a mobile app maintenance and development by understanding the pain points of customers at scale. Comprehensive, granular insight reports highlight exactly where there are or could be opportunities for improvement. Leverage Touchpoint Group’s 20+ years of experience to streamline processes and maximize results.
Gold Miner Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) Quick Steps From IPO To CSE Trading
Peter Schloo, President/CEO/Director of Canada’s Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML), is a man in a hurry. He led HML to a $2.630 million IPO in late August, then quick stepped to listing and trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange shortly thereafter. As a licensed prospector in Ontario, Schloo is...
Real Brands Inc. (OTC:RLBD) CEO Kidren Comments on Boulder Botanical & Biosciences Laboratories, Inc. Acquisition.
Real Brands, Inc. (OTC: RLBD) has acquired Boulder Botanical & Biosciences Laboratories, Inc. (Boulder Botanical) in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $12 million with a $1 million operating capital commitment. It intensifies RLBD’s interest in the herbal supplement, sports medicine and CBD manufacturing and distribution business that provides white-label and private label products to many of the nation’s largest retail chains.
Hoverboards.co.nz Providing Affordable and Capable New Products
Hoverboards.co.nz is adding new items at a discounted price while still maintaining high quality. They offer a great warranty and excellent customer service to go along with all products. October 4, 2022 – The most popular hoverboard and electric scooter retailer in New Zealand made major waves earlier this week...
Phys.org
Flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries
Garnet-type solid electrolytes are attracting great interest due to high ionic conductivity and excellent electrochemical stability against Li metal. However, the thick electrolyte layer and rigid nature as well as poor interfacial contact are huge obstacles for its application in all-solid-state lithium batteries. Currently, researchers in China provide a promising strategy toward realizing 20 μm-thick flexible Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based solid electrolyte for high-performance all-solid-state lithium batteries.
Crypto Oasis to host 3 pivotal Web3-related sessions at the inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly
Crypto Oasis will discuss the potential of an exhilarating virtual environment with a global metaverse community. The first two sessions by Crypto Oasis will focus on Digital Economy and Venture Capital in the Metaverse.The third session will be a thought leadership talk about Crypto Oasis supporting Web3 technologies and entrepreneurs in the Middle East.Crypto Oasis will participate in the metaverse assembly among over 300 global experts, policymakers, thought leaders and decision-makers.
China-hifi-Audio Announces New Range of Willsenton Audiophile Tube Amplifiers with Maximum Sound Quality and Performance
China-hifi-Audio announces the launch of numerous audiophile tube amplifiers, all hand-built with great care and components to ensure durability and functionality. China-hifi-Audio introduces their audiophile tube amplifiers at a price that is affordable to all of their clients, regardless if they are in China or overseas. They believe that listening to music or watching movies should be made available to everyone, no matter what their budget is. With these beliefs in mind, they have worked hard to create packaging that everyone can afford and an array of audiophile tube amplifiers that can fit anyone’s taste and preferences, depending on their budget and on what kind of sound system they want for their home or for the office. They have been very successful in selling hundreds of audio systems and other gadgets all over the world, from Canada and Australia to Singapore, China, and Hong Kong. Clients who bought audio systems from them are very satisfied with the services and with the quality of their sound systems.
Remote Dynamics PH – Train and Scale Teams without Hassle
Outsourcing firm Remote Dynamics PH (RDPH) has recently partnered with leading SaaS platform Trainual to streamline work processes for incoming virtual assistants. The outsourcing firm joins the thousands of businesses in more than 177 countries that have built their playbooks with Trainual’s help. At its core, RDPH was founded...
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Chirality-dependent unidirectional routing of WS valley photons in a nanocircuit
Valleytronics is a promising candidate to address low-energy signal transport on chip, leveraging the valley pseudospin of electrons as a new degree of freedom to encode, process and store information1,2,3,4,5,6,7. However, valley-carrier nanocircuitry is still elusive, because it essentially requires valley transport that overcomes three simultaneous challenges: high fidelity, high directionality and room-temperature operation. Here we experimentally demonstrate a nanophotonic circuit that can route valley indices of a WS2 monolayer unidirectionally via the chirality of photons. Two propagating modes are supported in the gap area of the circuit and interfere with each other to generate beating patterns, which exhibit complementary profiles for circular dipoles of different handedness. Based on the spin-dependent beating patterns, we showcase valley fidelity of chiral photons up to 98%, and the circulation directionality is measured to be 0.44"‰Â±"‰0.04 at room temperature. The proposed nanocircuit can not only enable the construction of large-scale valleytronic networks but also serve as an interactive interface to integrate valleytronics3,4,5, spintronics8,9,10 and integrated photonics11,12,13, opening new possibilities for hybrid spin-valley-photon ecosystems at the nanoscale.
