ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Taking stock of Ian's devastation, Biden pledges full support to Florida, South Carolina

By Alexander Nazaryan, Yahoo News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SWLO_0iHEW7OI00

WASHINGTON — Warning that Hurricane Ian was "likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history," President Biden pledged full support to the residents of southwest Florida, , and South Carolina, .

“It's going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said, speaking from the White House. “And our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by the storm.”

The hurricane , a number that is expected to rise, and over 1 million residents of the state . As it traveled towards South Carolina, Ian lost, , speed.

Biden approved last week. On Thursday, as Florida began the painful process of recovery and South Carolina braced for the storm, Biden also issued for Florida, targeting nine counties. He also approved . Together, these designations will provide state and local governments with reimbursements from the federal government for storm recovery costs that are .

“I just want the people of Florida to know: We see what you’re going through, and we’re with you,” Biden said, outlining other federal efforts in response to Ian, including the deployment of mobile telecommunications equipment to restore cellular service. The Biden administration has sent 2,000 “federal response personnel” to Florida, as well as 400 members of the Army Corps of Engineers who will examine the state of storm-damaged infrastructure like bridges.

The White House also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was already moving to house storm survivors who lost their homes to Ian’s punishing winds and rains.

“Every single minute counts,” Biden said Friday. He said he had spoken with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida “on multiple occasions” in recent days and with Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina on Friday morning. He also pleaded with South Carolinians to listen to local officials, who have been urging residents of low-lying coastal areas to evacuate.

Biden was a senior senator from Delaware when Hurricane Katrina slammed into Louisiana, catching both local officials and then-President George W. Bush by surprise. Seven years later, as the vice president of the United States, Biden watched as President Obama responded to Superstorm Sandy with widely-praised compassion.

Now, as president, Biden is dealing with the most powerful hurricane to have come along during his administration. And even as he vowed that help would flow from Washington as long as necessary, he acknowledged that the scenes of devastation emerging from Florida were difficult to see — and will, for many, be just as difficult to forget.

“America’s heart is literally breaking,” Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

ATLANTA — (AP) — In Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival — even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can restore faith in U.S. democracy. The latest development came Tuesday, when chipmaker Micron announced an investment of up...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters

In one photo, Johnny Lauder’s 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open. In another, she lies just above the waterline on a table, wrapped in sheets to keep warm. In yet another, she's being pushed through the water in a wheelchair, her rescue nearly complete.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul 'dangerous'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSB Radio

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Brett Favre is the face of Mississippi welfare scandal, but it's bigger than him

When he played, Brett Favre was endlessly called a "gunslinger" by NFL media members, a characterization that was celebrated, and took him off the hook for his numerous interceptions and indiscretions. Somewhere along the way, as Favre's never-say-die attitude on the football field was repeatedly excused away because he was so often able to dig his teams out of holes that he put them in, he may have come to realize that it could work off the field too.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy