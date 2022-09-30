Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock has done something over the past few days that few stocks have been able to match- trade higher. And with its decoupling putting a technical uptrend into motion, the best part of recent trading could be that it’s the precursor of more to come. In fact, the more this thinly traded molecular genetics diagnostics company makes it to investor radar screens, the more likely it solidifies the presumption that MYNZ stock’s path of least resistance is higher.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO